Shapermint wants you to Step into Self-Love in new campaign

Take a scroll through your social media feeds, and you’ll encounter countless picture-perfect selfies, flawless makeup looks and size small body types.

Social media has evolved from a place to document everyday life to a highlight reel of people’s best moments, often altered by photo editing apps.

Shapermint, a women’s shapewear company, dived deeper into this phenomenon of social media perfection in a new poll. The survey polled 3,000 diverse women about how social media and edited photos impact their body image.

Three in four women post selfies or photos of themselves to social media, the poll found. But less than 10% of women love having their photo taken, while 25% always feel self-conscious having their photo taken.

And six in 10 women edit selfies and photos of themselves before posting.

But women, ironically, don’t want it to be this way. Sixty-one percent of respondents said they want to see more unedited photos on social media. However, only 6% committed to stop editing photos of themselves.

The poll inspired Shapermint to “take a stand as a company to show realistic bodies of all different sizes,” said Gabrielle Richards, Shapermint brand manager.

Step into Self-Love, a campaign launched on February 8, features a diverse group of women embracing their shapes in unedited images shot by photographer Ashley Batz.

The campaign, which will be featured on Shapermint’s e-commerce and social media channels, features a mix of professional models and Shapermint brand ambassadors. The models shared their feelings on the experience and their personal journeys in video testimonials filmed during the photo shoot.

Shapermint is encouraging all social media users to forgo photo editing too with its new Perfect Shape Instagram filter. Instead of changing a person’s appearance, the filter leaves the photo as is and provides positive affirmations to remind women to embrace their raw beauty.

“We wanted to show women everywhere that you're beautiful as you are,” said Richards. “You don't need a filter. You don't need to edit.”

That positive message is also reflected in the relaunch of Shapermint’s SupportiveWear collection, which features shapewear, loungewear and intimates, under the new name, Shapermint Essentials.

“During the pandemic, we're spending a lot of time on our social media, watching television, reading magazines, constantly tuned in,” said Richards. “I want to change that narrative and get more people talking about self love.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.