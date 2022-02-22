News

Best Day Brewing names Finn Partners PR and social media AOR

The agency is managing PR and social efforts as the non-alcoholic brand grows its regional distribution and national DTC presence.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Finn Partners is helping Best Day launch its West Coast IPA.
NEW YORK: Non-alcoholic craft-beer brand Best Day Brewing has hired Finn Partners as its PR and social AOR. 

Finn was chosen for an integrated retainer and Best Day's first PR agency representation in January after a review process. The firm’s ultimate goal is aiding Best Day with major brand and distribution expansion. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. 

Best Day also recently expanded its leadership team, bringing on Lagunitas head of distribution Ron Lindenbusch as head of product and Jim Gunning, who was director of marketing for Red Bull North America, as CMO.

The brewer chose Finn Partners due to its decades-long relationships in outdoor adventure and action sports, which drew Gunning to the brand. 

Finn's New York consumer, lifestyle and sports practice, headed by Missy Farren, will lead the account. The practice has seen double-digit growth in the last year with recent wins including Darn Tough, Fox Racing, U.S. Olympic figure skater Jason Brown and a second season of Fan Controlled Football, the firm said. Finn Partners acquired sports and outdoors specialist firm Missy Farren & Associates in 2018. 

"It’s so important that our team not only understands the brand, but lives the lifestyle, and Finn has a tremendous set of expertise across the worlds of outdoor adventure, which is where the Best Day brand was born," said Gunning. "We know that the way consumers are drinking is evolving in tandem with shifting lifestyle habits."

Finn's first major project for Best Day Brewing is rolling out more expansive distribution and putting a bigger focus on direct-to-consumer, including the launch of its newest brew, the West Coast IPA. 

