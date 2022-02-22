News

BCW promotes Dan Doherty to lead North America corporate affairs practice

The newly created role will draw BCW's corporate affairs efforts under one umbrella to better address clients' stakeholder challenges.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Doherty will lead corporate affairs in North America for BCW.
Doherty will lead corporate affairs in North America for BCW.

NEW YORK: BCW has promoted Dan Doherty to lead the agency's North America corporate affairs practice. 

The newly created position is the next step in evolving how BCW approaches corporate affairs for its clients, he said. Previously, the firm's corporate affairs practice was made up of smaller groups focused on specific subject areas.

"This is a totally new approach that really realizes that some of the best work we're doing is to help clients address the largest challenges they have at the C-suite level," Doherty said. "This takes the resources and experience that we've been drawing from internally across BCW and formalizes it under one umbrella of corporate affairs."

Doherty will report to Brooke Hovey, president of North America and global chief growth officer.

Doherty will continue to advise clients and global organizations in areas that often overlap and create stakeholder challenges, including environmental, social and governance; diversity, equity and inclusion; employee experience and financial communications.

"We're delivering a C-suite consultancy model that draws upon all the experience BCW has looking at sustainability, the role of technology, pressures for growth and innovation and geopolitics," he said. "These are overlapping issues that require clients to embrace a state of constant transformation and need to be looked at at the local, national and global level with a strategic and tactical approach." 

Doherty was chosen for the role because of his extensive background in policy, regulation, reputation and corporate citizenship that had him partnering across BCW offices in Brussels, Dubai, Hong Kong, London and São Paulo, BCW global CEO Donna Imperato said in a statement. 

Doherty spent the last decade at BCW Group companies in various positions, most recently as EVP and North American practice lead for BCW's public affairs and crisis solutions practice. Before BCW, Doherty was president of TheWadeGroup, where he managed the agency's operations, marketing and business development.  

Doherty's new role is the latest people move at the WPP agency. This month, BCW North America named Josh Crick as chief digital officer, and Diego Bertagni was brought on as executive creative director for North America in January. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Coffee Break with Tiffany Guarnaccia, founder and CEO, Kite Hill PR

Coffee Break with Tiffany Guarnaccia, founder and CEO, Kite Hill PR

How Indeed used edutainment to grow its TikTok audience

How Indeed used edutainment to grow its TikTok audience

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Doherty will lead corporate affairs in North America for BCW.

BCW promotes Dan Doherty to lead North America corporate affairs practice

GSK fuses old and new in consumer health arm’s new name ‘Haleon’

GSK fuses old and new in consumer health arm’s new name ‘Haleon’

GenM is a campaign inspired by experience of David and Linda Salmon.

GenM launches menopause campaign aimed at men

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Shapermint polled 3,000 diverse women about how social media and edited photos impact their body image.

Shapermint wants you to Step into Self-Love in new campaign

Finn Partners is helping Best Day launch its West Coast IPA.

Best Day Brewing names Finn Partners PR and social media AOR

Vickie Segar founded Village Marketing in 2013.

WPP acquires influencer marketing agency Village Marketing