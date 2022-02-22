BCW promotes Dan Doherty to lead North America corporate affairs practice

NEW YORK: BCW has promoted Dan Doherty to lead the agency's North America corporate affairs practice.

The newly created position is the next step in evolving how BCW approaches corporate affairs for its clients, he said. Previously, the firm's corporate affairs practice was made up of smaller groups focused on specific subject areas.

"This is a totally new approach that really realizes that some of the best work we're doing is to help clients address the largest challenges they have at the C-suite level," Doherty said. "This takes the resources and experience that we've been drawing from internally across BCW and formalizes it under one umbrella of corporate affairs."

Doherty will report to Brooke Hovey, president of North America and global chief growth officer.

Doherty will continue to advise clients and global organizations in areas that often overlap and create stakeholder challenges, including environmental, social and governance; diversity, equity and inclusion; employee experience and financial communications.

"We're delivering a C-suite consultancy model that draws upon all the experience BCW has looking at sustainability, the role of technology, pressures for growth and innovation and geopolitics," he said. "These are overlapping issues that require clients to embrace a state of constant transformation and need to be looked at at the local, national and global level with a strategic and tactical approach."

Doherty was chosen for the role because of his extensive background in policy, regulation, reputation and corporate citizenship that had him partnering across BCW offices in Brussels, Dubai, Hong Kong, London and São Paulo, BCW global CEO Donna Imperato said in a statement.

Doherty spent the last decade at BCW Group companies in various positions, most recently as EVP and North American practice lead for BCW's public affairs and crisis solutions practice. Before BCW, Doherty was president of TheWadeGroup, where he managed the agency's operations, marketing and business development.

Doherty's new role is the latest people move at the WPP agency. This month, BCW North America named Josh Crick as chief digital officer, and Diego Bertagni was brought on as executive creative director for North America in January.