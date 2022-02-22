DJ Jazzy Jeff helps the CDC Foundation address cardiovascular health

ATLANTA: Add the CDC Foundation to the list of organizations supporting the 1980s and ‘90s Black culture renaissance.

Just as the National Football League tapped Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and other hip-hop legends for its halftime show and as Peacock this month rebooted “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the nonprofit has partnered with DJ Jazzy Jeff to launch the Live to the Beat campaign. The goal of the effort is to address cardiovascular health disparities in the Black community.

“Our audience-centric approach to engaging this community is to lean fully into culture. That’s one of our mantras, that we are going to lean into culture in a way that may be unexpected for a public health campaign,” said Kinetra Joseph, campaign director for the CDC Foundation. The Atlanta-based organization was created by the federal government to support the work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The organization is launching the $11 million campaign on Wednesday at noon EST with a virtual dance party featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff that encourages viewers to take a dance break for physical activity.

The effort was prompted by the fact that reduction in mortality rates from cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S, has stalled over the last decade. The incidence of the disease remains significantly higher in the Black community than among non-Hispanic whites.

In developing the campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization held focus groups with more than 160 Black men and women. Experts recommended that the group convey the urgency of the problem of heart attacks and strokes. The premature heart-disease mortality rate in 2017 was 87% higher among Blacks than whites, according to a study in the journal Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine.

But the focus groups told the organization that “we know about the stats” about cardiovascular disease, Joseph said. “The last thing we actually want to hear is more urgent messaging about something else that is plaguing our community,” he recalled participants saying.

The organization instead asked the focus groups about potential messaging that focused on small steps they could take to improve their heart health.

“Our audience was fully engaged, loved it. Over multiple rounds of research, they said, ‘Yes, that’s what we want to hear,’” Joseph said.

The organization decided to work with DJ Jazzy Jeff, who partnered with Will Smith in the musical duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” because of his focus on the health and prosperity of the Black community, Joseph said.

For example, in 2020, DJ Jazzy Jeff performed at a live event with Milwaukee organizations to promote the importance of health information in Black and brown communities. DJ Jazzy Jeff has also talked about the importance of discussing mental health and nutrition.

“I think it's about time we start moving to a healthier beat!” Jazzy Jeff wrote on a Facebook post announcing the party.

He will perform live from his studio in Philadelphia and will stream the show on his social media channels and on new Live to the Beat channels.

In the coming months, the organization plans to offer more content focused on the importance of physical activity, nutrition and working with a doctor, Joseph said. They plan to launch a web series featuring Kevin Fredericks, a Black actor and comedian who performs as KevOnStage and has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram. He will talk with lifestyle and nutrition influencers.

The campaign website features information on eating healthy, controlling blood pressure and reducing stress.

“This campaign is rooted in empathy, acknowledging that some of these behaviors — healthy eating, moving more, managing your blood pressure — are easier said than done,” said Joseph. “It’s rooted in small steps. It’s rooted in very relevant and strong representation of Black people, and it’s rooted in living — the idea that the benefit of prevention adds to your quality of life…not just reducing your risk of dying.”

For the campaign, the organization worked with CommunicateHealth on audience research and campaign strategy; Majority Agency on creative; and Porter Novelli on integrated marketing communication and social media.