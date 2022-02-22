Washington DC appoints PR agency for the UK and Ireland

Finn Partners, which Washington DC has appointed on a retained basis, said it would advise on “market strategies” to encourage tourists back to the US capital, which has recently spent $10.3bn on development.

The agency plans to highlight some of the tourist attractions available there beyond the White House, such as the National Cherry Blossom Festival and DC JazzFest.

It will also expand the training programme for travel agencies in the UK and Ireland devised by Destination DC, the marketing organisation for Washington DC.

Debbie Flynn, managing partner and global travel practice leader at Finn Partners, said the US capital was a “historically rich, exciting and diverse city”.

She added: “It’s just over three months since the borders to the US reopened and our focus will be to position Washington DC front and centre.”

Finn Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years. Based in New York City, it has offices across the US and in London, Paris, Beijing and Singapore, among other locations globally.