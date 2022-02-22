PR and fossil fuel clients: radical transparency or a red line?

Click here to read details of the new report.

Let’s have a code of ethics with teeth – Jeremy Cohen

Is there no way for PR agencies to work with fossil fuel firms anymore?

It should be simple. Don’t touch any work that is greenwashing or spin. Don’t take work from “dirty” industries. But exclusions can hurt as much as help. Just as in ESG investing, excluding entire industries means that many companies will not get scrutiny – the push – that will help make them better businesses. A number of energy companies, for example, are pivoting to renewables or developing technologies that have the potential to make a meaningful difference in cleaner energy or mitigating climate change. Should they be blacklisted too?

So we need a different approach to ‘ethical’ PR. Blacklist the work, not the client. Don’t take any work that denies or misinforms when it comes to climate change. Anything that is going to help a company delay climate action or a switch away from carbon-intensive activities should be a hard ‘no’. Frankly, if you have a moment of doubt, that’s a red flag. But how can we turn gut instinct into structured practice?

We need an industry code of ethics for climate change. These principles are already reflected in the code of ethics of the IPRA and the CIPR, yet a majority of their members continue to take the work, seemingly without consequences beyond the occasional negative headline. So what else do we need to see?

A code of ethics with teeth – consequences for taking on projects that seek to deny, disinform or delay climate action. If the industry associations can’t deliver, then there needs to be a new code proposed by agencies themselves – a pledge, if you like. Then, pressure on clients to only work with partners who have signed up to it – if your agency hasn’t made the pledge, that’s a red flag and a reputational risk for you as a client.

Transparency – beware of what lurks in the shadows. As part of the pledge, agencies should be required to make public any fossil fuel clients they are working with, and broadly describe the scope of the engagement and intended outcomes (eg Client: Shell; scope: UK promotion of wind farm expansion).

This kind of transparency would shine a light on those agencies keeping their ‘dirty’ work hidden (even if only by their silence), and force all agencies to ask themselves the question they ask their clients: ‘Would you be comfortable seeing this on the front page of the FT?’

For sure, a blanket ‘client blacklist’ would be easier to define and to implement. But where would a blacklist end anyway? Would airlines be on it? Chemicals companies? Tech giants? If you apply carbon footprint as a criteria there will be no company you can work with. So we need a new approach, one that delivers different outcomes, and one that drives the dirty work out of the shadows. One that requires radical transparency.

Jeremy Cohen is a partner at Blurred

PR still sticking its head in the sand – Zac Schwarz

Would you turn down a great purpose brief from an agency if it also worked on fossil fuels? I did.

I think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in our industry who doesn't believe the climate crisis is real and that the oil, gas and coal industries bear the most responsibility. But somehow working at agencies with fossil fuel clients is still OK?

Last week I turned down two briefs from great agencies due to their work with fossil fuel companies. I know people at both organisations. The latter (a big networked agency) has some of my favourite people in the industry working there. I was so looking forward to working with them on a purpose-based pitch. The team is not only great fun but super-smart, and they were going to invest in my time properly – booking me out for the whole week to really get under the skin of the brief.

But nagging at me was the fact that a lot of big agencies historically have links to fossil fuels. I thought I should double-check and, to my dismay, I found a fossil fuel brand logo hidden away at the bottom of one of the site pages. I sadly had to decline the work and gave my reasons why.

The managing director replied: “No probs.” And that's the problem.

It feels like our industry is still sticking its head in the sand, unwilling to have the conversation because it's awkward or sensitive. But the climate crisis is real, happening now, and our industry has a huge influence on how the world responds. Admittedly, as a freelancer, it's much easier for me to just turn down a piece of work on moral/personal grounds, but to not even acknowledge the massive energy elephant in the room?

Neither this large agency nor the smaller one wanted to engage with the actual point here: that fossil fuel companies, and by proxy agencies that promote them, are contributing to the climate crisis.

Working at agencies, I was always the ‘eco one’. But I‘ve never actually put my values ahead of my professional work until now. It's never cost me before.

Will I lose out on future projects, upset my peers or, even worse, fall out with friends for calling this issue out? I’m worried I’ll slowly end up having no agencies to work for if these last two weeks are anything to go by. Finances for a freelancer are precarious; two good weeks and you’ve made the month, two bad weeks and you start to put the kids’ toys on eBay. But I want to tell Tommy and Luna I worked against fossil fuel companies, not for them.

There are lots of arguments why you should continue working with these companies: the need to keep engaging them, change from within, someone else will do the job anyway. And there are lots of other dubious sectors like gambling, junk food, defence, banking and fast fashion that our industry promotes and also needs addressing. But you have to make a stand somewhere, and for me it’s fossil fuels.

Zac Schwarz is a freelance creative specialising in environmental comms