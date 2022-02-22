PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Healthcare/pharma comms professional (agency)

The senior vice-president of Evoke KYNE was the first employee hired by chief executive David Kyne in 2010, and has since contributed to the growth of the company’s now 175-plus-strong team, with annual revenues of over £30m.

Amanda Mulally is an active leader within the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion workgroup, and leads with “kindness and empathy”, according to the company – helping to spearhead the execution of a bi-monthly newsletter covering topics such as gender, neurodiversity and ethnicity.

She has helped design and implement EK Discovers, a professional development programme, and is a “confidante” for her clients.

Described as a “role model” at Evoke KYNE, she recently led a global team to help one of the world’s biggest biopharmaceutical companies reinvent its colleague engagement programme, to inspire workers to “create positive change in the communities where they live, work, and beyond”, according to the company.

Within 24 hours, 1,600 colleagues had registered, leading to nearly $45,000 in donations, and more than 400 hours of volunteer work.

Over the course of nine months, about 6,000 employees became involved, with contributions of $8.46m and more than 22,000 voluntary hours to 6,000 causes. Colleagues responded to global disasters and helped support communities in Haiti, India, the southern US and western Europe.

Judge’s comment

Amanda really stands out due to the commitment she has had to leading internal initiatives that respond to societal and colleagues’ needs, such as the D&I workstreams and the remote working approach. Her entry really demonstrates that she is a valued and trusted partner internally and externally.

