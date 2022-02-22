Publicis agency Langland makes senior internal comms and culture hire

Julia Kirby (pictured) takes the role of director, internal engagement and culture, at Langland. The agency, which employs more than 250 people in the UK, said she will support group managing director Victoria Wright with the planning, development and refinement of culture-focused initiatives. These include developing the ‘employee journey’ programme Langland Life, which the agency launched last year.

Kirby worked at Publicis Resolute from 2015 to 2020 as a director in its public relations and policy team. In 2020, Publicis brought together four agency brands, including Publicis Resolute, under the Langland name.

Wright said: “Culture is one of the main drivers when people choose an agency; bringing in Julia as director, internal engagement and culture, is us walking the walk and firmly placing our people at the heart of everything we do. As we all get to grips with hybrid working, building a culture that spans office locations and homes will be critical, and I am especially looking forward to the leadership Julia will bring in guiding the way for us all – making sure Langland continues to be one of the best places to work, as well as the place where people do the best work of their careers.”

Kirby said: “A strong culture isn’t just created overnight. It is built over time. The Langland senior leadership team has already laid solid foundations with the values they have determined, and now we have to make sure we continue to hold ourselves to those values each and every day – both in the way we interact with each other, and also in the way we show up with our clients.”

Kirby previously held agency-side roles at Just:: Health, Porter Novelli, Edelman and Resolute Communications.