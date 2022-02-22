Four names ex-Ogilvy Healthworld UK chief as Four Health CEO

Matt De Gruchy (pictured) joins Four Health tomorrow (23 February) as chief executive, heading a team of about 70. He will also join the senior leadership team on Four Communications’ Executive Committee, which shapes strategy and oversees performance for the group as a whole.

De Gruchy replaces Emma Statham, who departs after more than four years as Four Health chief executive and more than 17 years after she joined the company following its acquisition of MSA Media, the health media planning and buying agency she founded.

De Gruchy has worked in healthcare comms for more than 25 years.

He rose to lead Ogilvy Healthworld UK during his 15-year stint at the agency. He then led the integration of PR, advertising and patient engagement agencies into Open Health Patient & Brand Communications, before going on to join Insocius as a senior consultant on global client and management projects.

Four Communications said its healthcare unit’s clients include 18 of the world’s top 20 pharma companies, OTC companies and public sector organisations. It offers brand strategy, media planning and buying, communications, policy and public affairs, creative and digital campaigns in the UK and internationally.

Einir Williams, group managing director at Four Communications, said: “Matt offers that rare mix of incisive strategic thinking for integrated client campaigns, a passionate commitment to developing the teams around him and an incredibly strong track record of building successful businesses. He will play a critical role in driving forward Four Health during its next phase of growth.”

De Gruchy added: “I am incredibly excited to be joining the passionate and energetic team at Four Health. I believe the agency has a unique mix of communication disciplines to facilitate market-leading engagement and cut-through with all critical stakeholders in health and wellness, and I cannot wait to lead this next phase of the agency’s evolution in healthcare.”

Williams also paid tribute to Statham: “Emma has been highly successful, both during her earn-out and in the years since, as she led the integration of our health practice. She has been a valued colleague and we wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Four Communications employs about 300 people through its offices in London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Cardiff and Aberystwyth.