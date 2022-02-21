Royal PR focus should shift to the Wives of Windsor

The royal family’s reputation has taken such a severe battering, with claims of racism, sexual impropriety and cash-for-honours scandals, that the Ratner effect, Anthea Turner’s Flake-gate and even Boris’ Downing Street lockdown BYOB pale by comparison.

There’s no doubt in my mind that, from a PR perspective, the future of The Firm lies with the Wives of Windsor: Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Anne.

Not so long ago the idea of Camilla one day being Queen Consort would have been met with horror, but the PR machine swung into action with interviews in the US and charitable patronages that showed an approachable and compassionate woman the public found themselves warming to.

Princess Anne has long been known as the hardest-working royal and this, coupled with her down-to-earth attitude and a family who similarly just get on with their lives in their chosen fields, has won her favour worldwide.

Some may criticise Kate for being bland, but she is a PR dream – on the one hand she has the common touch exhibited by her late mother-in-law Diana, and on the other a quiet dignity that will ensure she never seeks to outshine her husband, William.

The same can be said for Sophie, Countess of Wessex. A former PR, she has transformed from being a supporting player in the royal family to a more prominent fixture and her obvious affection for the Queen, as well as her commitment to public service, has turned her, like Kate and Camilla, into a PR asset that the Palace’s media machine must make the most of in the coming months.

Too often in recent years, I’ve been left wondering where the PR strategy is for the royal family.

There have been disastrous interviews and ill-thought-out statements – the latest of which was demonstrated when Prince Andrew announced his settlement, saying: “He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and by supporting its victims.”

Somewhat disingenuous given that he’d supported his association with Epstein previously in his notorious interview with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight.

I’ve met the prince several times (pre- the Epstein revelations) and, while very aware of his status, he seemed somewhat insecure and sought counsel on a number of matters that surprised me, given the number of so-called experts on the royal payroll.

Could one of the problems be that the palace’s PR experts are too in awe of their paymasters and daren’t say no? No PR can advise if they’re scared of their client’s reaction.

What is it that seems to encourage the royal princes to be very bad at taking good advice and very good at taking bad advice?

The Queen has always stood firm in the belief that the royals should never explain and never apologise, but in a modern monarchy, transparency is key. And the women behind the throne are the ones who will open the door to a stronger monarchy in the UK.

Ben Douglas is the founder of Fusion Communications