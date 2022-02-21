‘He created the original rulebook on influence’ – remembering Jamal Edwards

Jamal Edwards was the founder of music platform SB.TV, which helped propel the careers of many artists including Skepta, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Dave. Launched in 2006, the YouTube channel now has more than 1.2m subscribers.

Edwards, who appointed MBE in 2014 for his services to music, was among the pioneers of using digital channels to promote his own businesses and passions – a move away from the first wave of influencers who would typically use more straightforward product placements.

Speaking to PRWeek sister title Marketing in 2015, Edwards stressed the importance of brands needing to be integrated into their audience's lifestyle in order for the partnership to be ‘symbiotic’.

“If you look at a lot of young people, [using the] iPhone or wearing Thomas Sabo – [it’s] how you put it into content. It’s symbiotic. Brand gets return on investment and the audience doesn’t look at it as a massive piece of branded content,” he said.

The multi-talented Edwards was also an author, DJ, designer, and was renowned for his philanthropic work in areas such as mental health support and provisions for young people. He was an ambassador for the Prince of Wales’ charity, the Prince’s Trust.

In 2020, the Department for Education teamed up with Edwards for a campaign encouraging young creatives to consider undertaking an apprenticeship.

Rahul Titus, head of influence, UK and EMEA, at Ogilvy, said: “Countless influencers have since followed in his footsteps, but Jamal created the original rulebook on influence – building a career based on lifting other people up; giving people a platform where none existed; and, on a more personal note, reshaping what good influence looks like.

“He is one of the most influential people of my generation, someone I will always remember fondly for his humility, drive and genuine love for his craft. I am forever grateful to him for reshaping how we define mainstream culture and opening up doors for people like me. His legacy and impact will be felt for generations to come. Thank you, Jamal.”

Writing on LinkedIn, former Frank PR managing director Andrew Bloch said he first met Edwards when the music entrepreneur was 21. “He helped forge a collab between my client, the video game #Hitman2 and streetwear label, Trapstar London.

“His influence helped onboard everyone from Rihanna to Kate Moss. He created global headlines and propelled the game to the top of the charts.

“We’ve stayed in touch ever since and he was always positive, inspiring and relentless in his passion and drive. The world has lost a visionary and a true pioneer. #RIPJamalEdwards”

Arieta Mujay, marketing consultant and brand strategist, told PRWeek: “Jamal was a unicorn and a pioneer, one of a kind. Jamal was before his time, ahead of his time and of his time all in one. There was nothing revolutionary about walking around with a camera back in the late '00s, but Jamal was not just walking around, he was documenting the culture by creating a platform where there wasn’t one with SB.TV. He impacted culture by being there and documenting it.

“His contribution to the culture was enormous, too much to mention or quantify – he will be sorely missed.

“Gone too soon, and as we say in black culture, he is off with the ancestors now.”

Leader, community builder, disruptor

Shannon Walker, founder of the consultancy Social Disruption, said: “Jamal Edwards MBE represented so much to so many. He pioneered the UK music scene and helped to make it what it is today with his passion, drive and purposeful mission: to platform the communities and culture that build the industry.

“Jamal’s achievements show the ability of a single individual to inspire an entire generation. One of the original cultural influencers, he built a loyal community by carving out his niche and staying true to his mission and identity – even after achieving huge success. He created a safe space for expression and spotlighted emerging local talent, always finding time to help everyone he could to achieve their dreams.

“Jamal’s authenticity and drive allowed him to shape the culture and change countless lives. He was a leader, community builder, and a disruptor in the industry. Many of us grew up watching SB.TV flourish from the ground up, building UK stars, cultural tastemakers, and connecting them to the wider world. Through this platform, he was a pioneer of showcasing the power of user-generated content before our industry came to the realisation that ‘content is king’.

“Visionary, cultural shaper, community builder. His loss is felt heavily, and his legacy is immeasurable. May we all be more like Jamal in our work and in our communities, and may he Rest in Peace.”

Strategist and consultant Cody Eastmond said: “SB.TV was the original UK content powerhouse. Before publishers truly understood and prioritised video as a format, Jamal navigated the space with true authenticity. He understood his community, and he connected with talent, not to chase engagement but to document their stories and craft. There was strategy and focus.

“The fact that Jamal accomplished and contributed so much [to] UK black music in only just 31 years is dually extraordinary and saddening, as I’m sure he had so much more to achieve, but yet what a legacy!

“He paved the way for future content creators, forming an entrepreneurial blueprint and defining UK music media and storytelling direction.”

Other figures from comms and marketing have paid tribute to Edwards on social media and reflected on his legacy:





Edwards' death, after a “sudden illness”, was announced on Sunday.