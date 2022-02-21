Burger King UK hires new PR agency

Splendid Communications will lead Burger King UK’s press office and reactive news programme, while developing campaigns to support ‘key commercial moments’ and global comms in the UK. The agency will also handle crisis and issues management.

Splendid, which replaces Frank PR on the account, joins the fast-food chain’s roster of agencies including ad agency BBH and digital shop Coolr.

Alec Samways, chief executive of Splendid Communications, said: “As one of the biggest brands in the world, we’re incredibly excited to partner with Burger King, as it brings another opportunity to deliver work with real cultural impact. It’s an exciting yet challenging time for the category, but the team at Burger King UK are an inspiring bunch, and we are fired up to join them in facing these challenges. What a whopper of a win!”

Frank PR said: “The last three years have been a whopper of a ride – from award-winning campaigns such as BK Meltdown to Tinie Tempah performing Whoppa on a Whopper – we’ve had loads of fun working with Burger King and are now flame-grilled for life.”

Other wins for London-based Splendid in recent months include Travelodge and Peroni, while Tesco and Walkers are also among its other clients.

Last November, Splendid announced plans to buy a majority stake in creative comms agency Kingdom Collective, as it launched an agency network.