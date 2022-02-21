PR bosses keen to try four-day week

The research from the PRCA and ICCO found that eight per cent of comms leaders have already adopted a four-day week model. Only 32 per cent of respondents have ruled it out, saying the concept was "Not for us."

It also found that three out of 10 (29 per cent) of UK comms leaders are actively interested in trialling it, with no reduction in pay.

“The four-day working week is an interesting proposition for agencies and in-house teams, many of whom are looking for creative ways to attract and retain the most talented professionals,” said Francis Ingham, PRCA director-general and chief executive of ICCO.

“The model won’t work for everyone, but there are clear benefits for those willing to embrace change.”

The PRCA spoke to 128 chief executives, directors and department heads for its latest quarterly Confidence Tracker, which assesses market confidence in the global public relations industry.

The tracker also revealed “impressive levels of confidence” among PR and communications leaders.

It said more than two-thirds (72 per cent) of PR agencies and in-house teams globally are hiring.

And it found that nine out of 10 (87 per cent) of respondents are ‘confident’ or ‘very confident’ about the future of their organisation, a rise of three percentage points since the last Confidence Tracker in October 2021.

“Market confidence around the world is now higher than at any point since the beginning of the pandemic and the growing confidence is reflected in the number of organisations hiring,” said Ingham.