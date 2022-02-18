PRSA New York condemns 5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian’s masked ownership of Everything-PR

NEW YORK: PRSA-New York’s board of directors has condemned 5WPR founder and CEO Ronn Torossian’s masked ownership of Everything-PR, which purported to be an industry news site.

Torossian owns the site, which has criticized 5W’s rivals and touted his own firm for competitive advantage, Crain’s New York Business reported this week.

“In addition to being a cowardly and blatant violation of PRSA’s Code of Ethics, [Torossian’s] actions are a stain on our profession and undermine our role as guardians of facts and integrity for those we serve,” the PRSA-New York board of directors said in a statement. “We strongly condemn his and his firm’s direct role in perpetrating disinformation while pretending to be a legitimate industry news site."

Andrew Graham, immediate past president of PRSA-NY, who sits on the board of directors, said he is not sure if the board has condemned an agency before, but said it hasn’t since he joined in 2019.

The condemnation does not mean that 5WPR or its employees are banned from the PRSA, said Graham, who is founding partner of issues management firm Clear. Torossian is not a member of the PRSA.

“I feel as though everybody on the organization’s board and who sits on industry associations outside of the PRSA all have an obligation to call out unethical behavior and poor practices where we see it,” he said. “That is what this statement from PRSA-NY is accomplishing.”

Graham compared the revelation of Torossian’s ownership of the site to “that point in a horror film where you realize the call is coming from inside the house.”

He added that PR leaders must call out bad conduct and practices whenever they see it and take a good look at how to react when these stories get out.

“Our industry spends so much time and energy rallying around solutions to disinformation,” Graham said. “Now we find out that a fairly major player in the PR field has been running a disinformation operation for years. It is wild to see this.”

Torossian said via email that he purchased the “PR news blog site” Everything-PR in 2014.

“At that time, I mistakenly and regrettably did not reveal that I operated the site,” he said. “I was wrong. Everything-PR was a personal initiative.”

Torossian apologized for the lack of transparency and said that, following media attention on Everything-PR, he added a note to the site saying that his firm operates it.

“Almost 20 years ago, at the age of 28, I started a company out of one room,” he said. “While building a business, I have made many mistakes and have had missteps including ethical lapses and errors in judgment. I apologize.”

Torossian explained that recent media coverage about him is focused on issues that occurred “years ago” and is not reflective of the reality of who he is today, nor does it “represent the amazing work and dedication of the professionals that make up our team today.”