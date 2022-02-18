Ghosting isn’t just for ‘Tinder swindlers’

Our most recent ‘ghosting’ involved a fast-growing challenger brand. There was a decent brief, a good discussion, a reasonable budget and a date to present. Two days before the due date we were asked to bring forward our presentation by 24 hours. This was tricky, but we agreed.

The pitch seemed to go very well. We fully expected to hear back the following day, but there was nothing. On Monday we sent a cheerful note asking if there was anything further they needed. Silence followed. It’s now been eight days… and still nothing.

It’s possible an asteroid landed and blocked their office entrance. Perhaps a plague greater than COVID-19 descended on the entire business? Alternatively, they could just be outstandingly discourteous. No doubt we have been unsuccessful, but not even a one-line email?

For too long PR has allowed itself to be treated very shabbily. No other marketing sector is expected to provide detailed strategic and creative solutions to new business briefs for free. Imagine asking a firm of lawyers to draft you a letter ahead of appointing them?

Yet PR struggles to avoid giving away solutions during pitches. Most companies demand it before making a decision. I know there are some agencies who decline on this basis; we would love to be one of them, but even at our size we cannot avoid the need to be highly specific when pitching.

As agencies we have allowed ourselves to fall into this pit and there is no easy way out. However, it’s much worse when the work is done and there is no answer from the client. This is where we can do something.

First, call out that client. How often have we bottled up our disappointment and done nothing ‘in case there is another opportunity in the future’? That is bonkers. We should be saying no amount of enticement would make working with a disrespectful business worthwhile.

Secondly, to be collegiate, do we not have an obligation to help stop other agencies falling into the same trap?

We spent £4,370 preparing for that recent pitch, only to be ghosted afterwards. It’s shocking that a potential client feels no compunction at encouraging an agency to run up such a bill then leaves them hanging without even telling them their decision. And we know we were one of four, which presumably means three other agencies made a similar investment.

Some time ago, as a bit of fun, I registered a domain name, www.asshoole.com, inspired by Meet The Fockers. It would be an anonymous site where agencies could name and shame companies other agencies should beware of. Perhaps it’s time I activated it?

Sara Pearson is chairman and founder of Spider