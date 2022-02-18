Fast-growing femtech Flo hires UK PR agency

Gallium Ventures will handle full-service comms activities for Flo, which has more than 220 million users globally and 7.5 million in the UK. The brief includes creative campaigns development and press office support.

It's a new brief for the UK, although Flo and Gallium previously worked together on projects including the client's latest funding round and the launch of its Pregnancy Loss Policy for employees.

The funding round in September brought the amount raised to date to $65m and gave the company a valuation of $800m. Money raised will be used for research and development and talent acquisition.

The Flo app's features include cycle and symptom predictions, an ovulation calendar, personalised insights, guidance and support. Flo said more than one billion menstrual cycles have been tracked within the app, and 30 million women have got pregnant while using it.

Kate Romanovskaia, chief brand and communications officer at Flo Health, said: “As female health has been significantly overlooked and undervalued for far too long, Flo’s mission is to build a better future for female health, by helping women harness the power of their body signals. With over 220 million users across the globe – 7.5 million in the United Kingdom – Flo aims to strengthen the position of a market leader, further scaling our brand awareness in line with our mission and our goals. For us, Gallium Ventures is the perfect agency to help us achieve this, as they have both the industry knowledge and dedication to women’s health.”

Heather Delaney, founder and managing director of Gallium Ventures, said: “Working with Flo is an exciting opportunity to help others understand their bodies more and interpret those findings into something actionable. We look forward to designing and implementing PR programmes and campaigns that have a major impact on the brand’s future and the women who use Flo.”

London-based Gallium Ventures focuses on clients in b2b and b2c tech, offering services in PR, marketing, branding, product development and funding assistance.