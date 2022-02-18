Kreab Worldwide announces 2021 results, acquisition and expansion

Kreab Worldwide also completed the acquisition of Kreab Iberia in June 2021, which it said establishes it as “one of the top market leaders” in the region.

Kreab Iberia chief executive Eugenio Martínez Bravo, who also founded the company, will retain the role following the completion of the deal and will also act as deputy chief executive of Kreab Worldwide.

In the UK, Kreab London managing partner and Kreab Worldwide executive vice-president Chris Philipsborn said the agency recorded “increased revenues and our best EBITDA margin for over a decade in 2021. We continue to grow the team, with three new hires in the last six months and more to come.”

Kreab London specialises in international crisis and reputational work, strategic communications, public and corporate affairs, social media and financial comms.

A new Kreab affiliate office also opened in Mexico in January 2022, with Helena Rodríguez Navarro appointed as managing partner of Kreab Mexico.

“I would like to thank all our clients for their trust and our colleagues around the world for their continued efforts and hard work,” said Kreab Worldwide chief executive Charlotte Erkhammar.

Peje Emilsson, executive chairman, founder and owner of Kreab Worldwide, said the results returned by the business “reflect our progress as a leading independent strategic consultancy”.