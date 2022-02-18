SEC Newgate UK forms cryptocurrency team

The new SEC Newgate UK team offers b2b, b2c and investor communications as well as policy advice, digital marketing and influencing tracking and engagement to cryptocurrency clients.

The agency has also joined Crypto UK, Britain’s trade body for the cryptocurrency industry, becoming one of the first comms firms to do so.

The new offer has a core team of about five, although it could add more depending on the project, transaction or type of work. It is led day to day by Ian Silvera, account director and cryptocurrency and digital assets specialist at SEC Newgate UK, with oversight and counsel by Alistair Kellie, co-head, communications.

The consultancy’s crypto clients include PingNpay and Core Decentralized Technologies. It also works with clients that could be defined as ‘cryptocurrency-adjacent’, such as global financial brokerage ED&F Man Capital Markets, which offers Bitcoin trading services.

The offer will be run from SEC Newgate’s London office but the consultancy said it will have a global footprint, working with its teams in North America, Continental Europe, APAC and other territories.

Kellie said: “We are pleased to officially launch our cryptocurrency team after already cementing cornerstone clients in the sector. The industry has its own unique reputational challenges and opportunities, and we believe our blend of communications, policy and insights, combined with extensive experience with some of the world’s best-known financial brands, will provide a high-quality offering for cryptocurrency companies and organisations seeking our advice and support.”

Silvera said: “The cryptocurrency industry has arguably seen two booms – first in 2017, and more recently in 2021. As such, we have considered carefully how SEC Newgate can complement this nascent industry and its ancillary services, including Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains, decentralised finance initiatives, metaverse projects and crypto-charities.”

Ian Taylor, executive director of CryptoUK, said: “We are delighted to welcome SEC Newgate as members of CryptoUK. We are always looking for ways to ensure our community evolves and grows in relation to the challenges the crypto industry in the UK faces. With their dedicated team focusing on supporting the sector and helping to form strong and cohesive communications to enable the success of the businesses they represent, they will prove to be an essential element of the whole crypto ecosystem in the UK. We look forward to working with them to support both our objectives, and those of our community.”

A number of consultancies have been taking steps to tap into the opportunities presented by web3, of which cryptocurrencies are part. CCgroup recently teamed up with Dynamo PR co-founder Peter Bowles to launch a PR offer focused on emerging internet innovation.

Last month, SEC Newgate, which employs about 600 people across five continents, announced plans to de-list from the stock market and form a new company, backed by private equity investment worth €49m.

SEC Newgate was among the winners at the PRWeek Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards last week, picking up Best Handling of an IPO for its launch of the world’s first listed space tech fund.