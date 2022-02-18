John Legend’s voice, cocktail washing machine, pangolin emoji – Campaigns round-up

ITA Airways, ‘Love is in the Airplane Mode’



This campaign for airline ITA Airways suggests couples spend Valentine’s Day together with their mobiles offline as if they were in flight. The film shows couples finding time to laugh together, make plans and enjoy simple intimacies like resting their head on their partner’s shoulder – Airplane Mode becomes a space where they can live in an atmosphere of togetherness and understanding. The release of the campaign coincided with the launch of a Valentine’s Day promotion, which people can only access when they put their device in Airplane Mode. The campaign was created by We Are Social Milan, with production handled by We Are Social Studios.

North West Cancer Research, #OurRegionOurWords

The charity North West Cancer Research has launched a campaign to raise awareness of its lifesaving work across north-west England and north Wales. #OurRegionOurWords features messages of hope in the form of lyrics made famous by high-profile local artists and bands, which may reflect the experiences facing those affected by cancer. Residents in the region are 25 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than in the rest of the UK, the charity reports. Manchester-based New Order and Liverpool’s The Farm are among several artists whose renowned work has inspired some of the words featured throughout the activation, and have pledged their support for the charity’s campaign. It kicks off at Liverpool One this weekend, where North West Cancer Research will take over a prominent walkway, branding the area with lyrics made famous by Liverpool-based musicians. A similar crossing takeover will take place at Spinningfields in Manchester the following weekend.

Jose Cuervo, ‘Launderita’



A washing machine adapted to make cocktails is the focus of a new campaign for tequila brand Jose Cuervo to celebrate National Margarita Day (22 February). After cocktail ingredients are poured into the drawers, the machine mixes the liquid in the drum before dispensing the cocktail from a tap on the front of the ‘Launderita'. The machine will tour England, visiting bars in Leeds, Manchester and London on 24, 25 and 26 February, and some pre-mixed washing machine margaritas were made available available to pre-order from 14 February.

Cera, ‘Letter To My Carer’

A new campaign for UK healthcare-at-home provider Cera features a video from people thanking their carer for what they do. As part of the campaign, the company revealed research that found 43 per cent of people receiving care in their own home believe they couldn’t live without their carer, and 46 per cent say they physically couldn’t get out of bed without them.

The Royal Academy of Engineering, ‘This is Engineering’

The Royal Academy of Engineering has launched a TikTok campaign that aims to change the way Gen Z thinks about engineering. Eschewing the clichés of hard hats and hi-vis jackets, the campaign uses real people in engineering careers to showcase the career options in the field. The first iteration of ‘This is Engineering’ launched in 2018.

Women's Aid, 'Love is not…’

Engine Creative has produced a pro bono campaign for Women’s Aid, devised to disrupt people's expectations of Valentine’s Day with an important message. The international day of love is a time when relationships are front of mind. With this in mind, Women’s Aid seized the day to educate people on signs of an unhealthy relationship and coercive control. Subverting the iconic “Love is...” cartoons that first appeared in the 1960s, the OOH campaign explores “Love is not...” instead. Charlotte Watmough and Holly Fallows were the creatives behind the campaign.

Headspace and John Legend

Headspace, the meditation and mental wellness app, has teamed up with Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer John Legend for this campaign. It includes a new Headspace sleepcast narrated by Legend, who guides listeners through an old concert hall and describes the decades of music that once filled it. There's also an eight-hour sleep playlist curated by Legend.

Jameson, ‘Widen the Circle’

Jameson Irish Whiskey has launched an international brand campaign, ‘Widen the Circle’, focused on a TV ad about the witty awkward social situations where people just ‘click’. It features actor, writer and comedian Aisling Bea and has been made by director Jake Scott. The campaign has been devised in partnership with TBWA.

SKYN, ‘Vallentine’s Day’

Condom brand SKYN launched a Valentine’s Day campaign this week focused on its message that there are all kinds of love to be celebrated. The message is contained in an online film, which run in the UK, US, France, Italy and Poland, and is based on the idea that love doesn’t have to be one man and one woman – adding the word ‘all’ into ‘Valentine’.

Tourism Australia, ‘Don’t Go Small. Go Australia’



Tourism Australia has launched a new international campaign to encourage travellers to book their next big holiday Down Under, following the announcement that its borders would reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from 21 February. The campaign was launched on Monday (14 February) with out-of-home placements at landmark global sights, including London’s Piccadilly Lights. One Green Bean was recently hired as Tourism Australia’s UK PR agency.

Take One Leave One

A grassroots initiative offering help to homeless people and those facing winter hardship is marking its fourth anniversary with plans to put a rail of warm clothes on every high street in the UK. The Take One Leave One (TOLO) project, which encourages anyone who can to offer free warm clothes to others in their communities, has inspired people to put out more than 100 rails across the UK and beyond over the past four years. Organisers are now in talks with homelessness charities to try to get a ‘TOLO rail’ outside charity shops across the country. TOLO is backed by homelessness charities including Centrepoint, Shelter, Crisis and The Big Issue.

O 2 , ‘Roam Freely’

A new campaign for O 2 focuses on how customers can go on holiday without the hassle of European roaming costs. The film shows Bubl, O 2 ’s robot character, jet-setting across Europe as it enjoys a whistlestop tour of Europe’s finest cities following the two-year disruption to travel. The campaign is from O 2 ’s UK agency of record, VCCP London, and content studio Girl&Bear.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, ‘Love and Wanderlust’

Visitors to Antigua and Barbuda are urged to share images or videos of their romantic memories and experiences on the twin islands in a new global social media activation and competition. The competition launched on the Antigua Barbuda Romance Facebook page on Valentine’s Day and will run until 28 March. ‘Love and Wanderlust’ is the first campaign of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s 2022 marketing strategy, promoting the islands’ four core pillars: romance, yachting and sailing, wellness, and heritage and culture.

GoStudent, ‘That's the feeling of better grades’

A new film for online tutoring provider GoStudent depicts the all-consuming joy of succeeding at school. It comes a year after the firm launched in the UK. The film was produced in collaboration with Canada, the company behind the latest videos from singer Dua Lipa.

Pangolin emoji

Charities Born Free and David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation have joined forces with London-based comms agency Pangolin PR to send an open letter to major tech players to create the first pangolin emoji. The message has been sent to the likes of Emoji, Meta, Twitter and Snapchat. The campaign marks World Pangolin Day (Saturday 19 February). More than one million pangolins have been poached in the past 10 years, which is more than 300 a day. In a statement, the organisations said: “The main aim of the pangolin emoji is to give this critically at-risk mammal more global visibility and help turn the world’s most trafficked animal into the world’s most shared and cared-for instead.”

WaterAid, ‘What Jack gave’

WaterAid has released its first legacy advert ‘What Jack gave’, which focuses on will donations. The film features the friends and family of ‘Jack’, as they fondly remember him and his life, and hold on to items which he has left behind. The aim of the campaign is to help people see that giving to WaterAid in their will won’t just be leaving a legacy but starting one, creating lasting change in the lives of others through the gift of clean water.

BBC, ‘This is Going to Hurt’

To mark the start of the TV series based on Adam Kay’s memoir This is Going to Hurt – in which every junior doctor was beholden to their pager – BBC Creative installed a billboard that lights up using 300 buzzing devices. Located in Westfield London, the billboard spells out the name of the show using model hospital pagers, with each device displaying messages written by Kay – from hospital codes such as ‘Labour Ward’ and ‘Gynae’ to messages that hint towards themes in the series, such as ‘Miss Stag Do’ and ‘Sleep in Car’. The billboard is fitted with LED lights and sound effects, recreating the feeling of NHS doctors’ pagers constantly buzzing and calling them back to work. Beth Wood and Shannon Cripps were the creatives behind the campaign.

Burberry, ‘Dreamscapes’

Burberry has teamed up with The Face magazine to help it champion children’s creativity. A celebration of the charitable initiative Burberry set up with Marcus Rashford, the National Literary Trust and Macmillian Children’s Books, the creative project is a limited-edition zine entitled Dreamscapes. The zine showcases the work of the children from Holmleigh Primary School in North London, one of the sites supported by the initiative launched in November. Working alongside multidisciplinary artist Tegen Williams, Burberry and The Face co-hosted workshops with groups in years three and six, prompting students to creatively express their dreams. The A4 zine is printed in a limited-edition run of 1,000 copies which will be distributed to a select network of local art and community spaces in Tottenham, as well as broader locations in London and Manchester.

Mercedes-Benz, ‘Immortal Love x G-Class’

Mercedes-Benz has immortalised the tragedy Romeo and Juliet, to signify its timeless G-Class. For more than 40 years, the G-Class has defied every short-lived trend. And so, to celebrate its enduring qualities, Mercedes-Benz says the model deserves drivers who live forever. The campaign is from Antoni Garage.

Comic Relief, ‘You have the power to change lives’

Comic Relief has enlisted Dame Joanna Lumley to help it celebrate the power people have to change lives. An evolution of Comic Relief’s ‘Funny is power’ campaign, ‘You have the power to change lives’ demonstrates that, when it comes to Comic Relief, every single member of the public can make a difference. With Red Nose Day around the corner (18 March), the brand film is building up anticipation by focusing on simple messages about the ways you can get involved. The campaign is the first work Leo Burnett London has produced for Comic Relief since winning the account last March.

Relate, ‘ Lips, mouth, finger ’



Never underestimate the gift of honest, authentic connection this Valentine’s Day, urges Relate. The place for relationship support, Relate wanted to send an important message about the importance of communication. In a series of posters, ‘Lips, mouth, finger’ says the best way to build healthy relationships is to share feelings and problems rather than bottle them up or paper over the cracks. At first sight, each poster appears to be seductive. However, as they read along, the tagline “Gifts don’t make relationships. Conversations do” makes the true message clear. Alongside the poster campaign, Ogilvy UK has created a film called ‘Handrails’. The campaign is a tactical follow-up to its lauded ‘Let’s talk the joy of later life sex’.

Hollister and The Mix

Retail brand Hollister’s campaign to mark World Teen Mental Wellness Day (WTMWD) features a special edition of a podcast from The Mix, the UK charity providing support to young people. The ‘By The Way Podcast’ will be recorded at Hollister’s Regent Street store in London. A panel of The Mix ambassadors and Hollister store associates will share their expertise and experiences to a closed audience. The podcast, which will be available via The Mix’s Instagram and YouTube channels on 2 March, will cover key themes from the COVID-19 era, including interrupted education, feelings of loneliness and rebuilding friendships. A WTMWD capsule collection will also launch on 2 March, comprising a hooded top, T-shirt and socks. Prices start from £9 and profits will go to Hollister’s Confidence Project, which supports individuals and non-profit organisations working to strengthen confidence and mental wellness in teens through a grant program.

Bellman, ‘ You Probably Enjoy That ’



A new campaign for co-ownership property management company Bellman in France carries the message that people who don’t switch to the service must really like their current set-up, whatever that might be. The campaign is from Paris agency Steve.

ProDog Raw, tackling myths

Tackling myths about raw dogfood head-on is the focus of a new campaign for the brand ProDog Raw. It uses tongue-in-cheek humour and friendly canine characters to carry the messages. The campaign address controversial trends, including vegan diets for dogs.