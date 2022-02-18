Firehouse Strategies expands with new offices in New York, Florida

WASHINGTON: Firehouse Strategies is expanding its operations with new offices in New York City and Orlando, Florida.

The expansion is a natural step to keeping up with political interest in the two states, said founding partner Alex Conant.

"We have clients in both states or we have clients with interests in both states," Conant said. "From a political perspective, Florida is increasingly important in Republican politics and New York is where we see a lot of Democratic leaders, so politically they're two of the most important states in the country."

In addition to its focus on public policy, Firehouse has clients in the pharmaceutical, technology, finance and retail sectors, including FedEx, AARP, GE and the National Retail Federation.

The expansion also addresses Firehouse's growing finance segment and the state-level focus that politics has taken in the last several years.

"As there's gridlock in Congress, a lot of policymaking has moved to the states, and you certainly see the New York and Florida state legislatures closely watched by corporate America," Conant said.

The Orlando office, which is operating remotely as Firehouse hires staff, will be led by Todd Reid, a 20-year veteran of state legislatures and Congress, who most recently served as Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) deputy chief of staff and state director.

Before launching Firehouse, Conant was Rubio’s press secretary and communications director for the Florida senator’s 2016 presidential run. Firehouse founding partner Terry Sullivan was Rubio’s campaign manager.

The New York City office will be led by senior strategist and MD Dave Vermillion, who previously worked at Kekst CNC.

"Over the past few years, Firehouse has counseled some of the most important organizations in New York and fought some of the toughest fights," Vermillion said. "As more and more of our business caters to public and private sector interests based in New York City, and as a greater piece of our overall client portfolio includes business before City Hall and the legislature, we decided now is the time to focus investment here to fuel our next phase of growth."

The firm's headcount now tops 30 as it brings on junior staff for both new offices and continues to bolster its DC headquarters, according to Conant. Firehouse promoted Matt Terrill to managing partner in the summer of 2021.