‘A campaign you’ll still remember in 10 years’ time’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

HITS

AR Chips x Doritos & Cheetos

Snack-pusher Frito-Lay took out a staggering seven ads during the Super Bowl, but its most interesting activation went relatively unreported as hero brands Doritos and Cheetos used Snapchat to premiere their music video of Flamin’ Hottie by Megan Thee Stallion.

Granted this already feels like a sack of spuds, but the real touchdown was delivered by Snap, which created an automatic ‘Snack Detector’ lens that, upon recognising a Dorito or Cheeto, transformed the physical chips into AR clips by streaming the content directly on the crisp.

While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen music and munchies collide via AR – Tinie Tempah performing Whoppa on a Whopper, for example – it is one of the slickest and added a new ‘flavour’ to its broader Super Bowl offering by repurposing its (expensive) assets for a broader audience who may not be directly interested in American Football.

Most importantly, though, it made the product the hero, with two brands that traditionally place so much emphasis on the iconic shape of their chips, and I respected the consistency of that message over and above the pomp and ceremony of their other half-time promos.

Super Bowel Monday x TUSHY

OK… where to begin with this one…

It’s estimated that Americans consume over 300 million gallons of beer, 28 million pounds of chips and 1.42 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl. And ultimately, what goes in… has to come out.

So brace yourselves, because US bidet company Tushy challenged Twitter users to submit a photo of their post-game ‘movement’ for a chance to win $10,000 in what it called… Super Bowel Monday.

I have a fondness for brands that are brave enough to be irreverent mavericks and this is, without doubt, one of the most wonderfully lowbrow campaigns I have ever had the displeasure of seeing. It is brutally honest in approach and utterly shameless in delivery, which is what makes it special and a campaign you’ll still remember in 10 years’ time.

It wasn’t just good… it was the sh*t, quite literally.

Warning: do not look at the entries unless you’re willing to explore the darkest depths of your soul. PRWeek does this so you don’t have to – stay safe.

Immortal Love x G-Class

A Valentine’s campaign that made my heart flutter was from Mercedes-Benz. Cementing the belief that its iconic G-Wagon is ‘stronger than time’, the automotive giant partnered with a mega array of disgustingly talented creators to produce an eight-minute short telling the story of ‘Immortal Love’.

Reinterpreting Romeo and Juliet with a vampire twist, this could have easily lived as a content series or OOH campaign, but instead it threw everything into it with a cast and production value that simply draws the audience and promotes the quality and prestige that you’d expect from a company and car of this magnitude.

As a product, the G-Wagon is one of those rare anomalies where they got it right from day one. And because that iconography will never change, it’s interesting to see how Mercedes keeps this ‘old-timer’ relevant and continues to get hearts racing.

MISS

Bouncing QR Code x Coinbase

So we all know the story. With airtime costing $180,000 per second… ironically the winner of the Super Bowl ads was the one that spent the least on production: Coinbase.

If all the reports are true, Coinbase must be laughing all the way to the bank.

And that’s the problem.

Cryptocurrency is a truly remarkable development, which is by and large being sold as a way to exploit the financially vulnerable with the promises, or at least the belief or even hope, of getting rich quickly.

As a piece of marketing it truly stood out, and I respect that. But as a New York Times columnist wrote: “I can no longer really tell the difference between buying cryptocurrencies or betting on sports or trading stocks. The narratives have all converged into one mega-gamble with payouts that could change your life.”

These tactics have car crash written all over them and I really hope we don’t look back on this advert as a defining moment that financially crippled millions of ill-informed people.

For me, there are some areas that should never be gamified and our income and savings is one.

#Tinderswindler Billboard x JMW Solicitors

What’s not to love about this!?

Trend hijacking at its best, where no explanation is needed, and that’s exactly why it’s perfect. More than anything, though, I admire JMW showcasing how even the most rigid and straight-laced businesses can have a little fun, show some personality and still maintain professional integrity. After all, they still serve everyday people, so I think this goes a long way to creating a comfortable and familiar rapport with a sometimes reluctant audience.

So why is it a miss?

Well, they’re still lawyers, and I just can’t bring myself to give them credit for doing something good…