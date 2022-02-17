CFA Institute replaces Ogilvy with Porter Novelli as PR AOR

NEW YORK: CFA Institute has hired Porter Novelli as its PR AOR, with the goal of expanding the association's reach to younger audiences.

Porter Novelli won the three-year, seven-figure global contract on February 1 after a competitive RFP process, edging out the incumbent Ogilvy and one other agency.

CFA Institute, known for testing professionals and awarding certifications, is shifting how it approaches its PR efforts. The nonprofit is looking to target younger people, including seniors in college, recent graduates and those looking for their first job, said Greg Jawski, EVP and New York and Chicago market leader at Porter Novelli.

"We will continue to do what CFA has always done, which is reaching professional audiences through B2B publications like The Wall Street Journal," Jawski, who is leading the account, said. "But we also believe the segment between ages 19-25 is really important, so you will see us in more places like Refinery29."

In addition to media relations, Porter Novelli's team will also be working on executive visibility for CFA Institute chair Mark Lazberger’s campaigns promoting Spark, the association's global demand generation campaign.

Using omniearnedID, a communications analytics platform launched by parent company Omnicom last year, Porter Novelli will be able to show how Gen Z is consuming and reacting to CFA's earned media while linking them to measurable metrics such as sales and brand reputation.

"That was a big draw for CFA because at the end of the day, we were able to really pinpoint conversations and areas where we could influence," Jawski said. "We will be able to use data to really drive PR, and it will provide valuable insights in a particularly narrow segment."

CFA Institute brought on Ogilvy PR for a five-year contract in 2016 with the goal of raising awareness for the associations' other work.

Ogilvy did not respond to a request for comment.

Porter Novelli will be working with MSQ Partners for creative and paid elements of the account.

Porter Novelli's work with CFA is the latest in a trend of the agency looking for financial inclusion brands to partner with. The agency's work with FICO on the Score a Better Future campaign is a 2022 PRWeek Award finalist.