BCW North America appoints Josh Crick as chief digital officer

LOS ANGELES: BCW North America has named Josh Crick as chief digital officer.

Crick started in the newly created role on Monday and is based in Los Angeles, California. He will be responsible for overseeing the region’s digital, influencer, data analytics and performance media teams. He will report to Brooke Hovey, BCW’s president of North America and global chief growth officer.

Crick brings the right experience, skillset and mindset to the role, Hovey said.

"Moving people in a digital-first world requires keen audience insight, fluency in the multitude of platforms, and a constant drive to test and learn at the pace of innovation," she explained. "[Crick] is a connecter and builder at heart, and he’s a fantastic addition to our team of earned-plus experts."

Crick joins BCW from Hearty, a creative development and production agency that he cofounded in Los Angeles. Hearty was focused on driving innovative brand experiences using digital capabilities, such as 360-campaign creation, performance marketing strategies, digital design, product development and content production.

Before Hearty, Crick was partner and chief innovation officer with United Collective, leading operational and marketing integration of digital agency acquisitions including direct oversight of a digital design agency in New York.

He was also EVP and MD at Leo Burnett, where he led nearly 300 digital and content specialists in designing content and technology capabilities to expand services for clients.

Last month, BCW brought on Diego Bertagni as executive creative director for North America.

BCW’s revenue was down 2% in 2020 to $706 million globally and dipped 1% in the U.S. to $356 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.