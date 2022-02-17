Creator platform Collab acquires Trendpop

LOS ANGELES: Creator platform Collab has acquired Trendpop, a third-party short-form video database.

Trendpop products include proprietary data and insights that help brands maximize the effectiveness of clients' short-form video campaigns.

Trendpop will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Collab. Its tools can be used to help brands discover creators, trends and actionable insights to build marketing campaigns. Marketers can use Trendpop to identify viral content by using predictable analytics in an effort to boost vitality and reach.

Trendpop's dashboard also allows brands to monitor content and campaigns across platforms like TikTok to boost measurement, the companies said in a statement.

Collab is a TikTok creative and marketing partner with API access, with proprietary tech that helps creators and brands identify opportunities on social media platforms.

Trendpop was founded in 2020 by Yoav Zimmerman, a former Google engineer, and Jonathan Ben-tzur, a former Pinterest engineer. Trendpop received funding from Y Combinator in 2021. Zimmerman and Ben-tzur will continue in their roles as CEO and CTO respectively, with Andrew Kwan as head of partnerships.