Metamates, Pinployees or Dropboxers: Which company has the cringiest employee nickname?

Meta’s revelation of the name ‘Metamates’ was met with mockery this week.

Employees of Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, will now be referred to as Metamates

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s revelation of the nickname this week was met with widespread mockery, both inside and outside the company.

Meta, of course, isn’t the first company to invent a word to describe its workforce. Amazon workers are Amazonians; Pinterest employees are Pinployees; Zappos workers are Zaponians, Accenture’s employees are Accenturions; and Dropbox staffers are Dropboxers.

It’s a hard choice, but which nickname makes you cringe the most?

