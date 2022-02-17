Pitch Update: Travelodge, Beverly Hills, LexisNexis, Cinch, Woo and more…

LexisNexis Risk Solutions hires Clarity

Travelodge makes Splendid appointment

Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau appoints Stripe Communications

Cinch hires VCCP Group’s Good Relations

ITV-backed Woo, an entertainment online platform, has appointed Purple PR as its lead PR agency. Woo, which launches in April, will be targeted at Gen Z consumers.

Acuity Law has partnered with Effective Communication to add a crisis communications arm to its firm.

Financial crime risk platform Elucidate has appointed The PHA Group to generate sustained brand awareness and corporate profiling in the UK and Europe.

Diabetes Lifestyle Doctors has appointed Onyx Health which will provide comms and marketing services, brand development and a full media, PR and digital comms strategy.

AI analytics business Pixellot has appointed Bubble Agency to provide strategic PR support.

Ecoegg, the green laundry solution, has appointed Boldspace to a wide-ranging creative brief covering TV, social, and PR. Boldspace will work on an integrated creative campaign, providing strategy, creative, production and campaign execution.

Doggy day care business Bruce’s and non-alcoholic spirit brand Crossip have appointed Stir PR as their retained consumer and trade PR, following two competitive pitch processes.

Snakehive has hired Jargon PR to drive brand and product awareness and target consumer tech media.

Schöffel has appointed Halpern to handle its consumer PR and influencer relations.

Healthcare trust provider Healix has appointed Rostrum to a full-service comms brief encompassing PR, marketing, social media and design support.

Outdoor furniture firm Maze has appointed Little Red Rooster to manage UK PR and social media.