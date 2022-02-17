Movers and Shakers: Meta, Brunswick, BCW, Edelman, Engine MHP+Mischief, Instinctif, Man Utd and more…

Facebook founder and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has promoted Nick Clegg to a new, senior role within the business.

Engine MHP+Mischief has hired Sameer Gulati, former head of fintech at Cicero/AMO, as a director in its financial service team.

Moray Macdonald has joined Instinctif Partners in the new role of group head of public policy.

BCW has hired Simon Richards as UK head of public affairs.

Edelman has appointed Esther Odejimi-Uzokwe to its UK Advisory board and Alison Borgmeyer as US chair of food and beverage.

Manchester United FC has hired Ofsted internal comms chief Rick McGagh to take up a new role at the club.

Hope&Glory PR has announced two new creative directors.

GOSH Children’s Charity has named its first director of marketing and communications.

Milk & Honey PR has bolstered its creative team with two appointments.

Brunswick Group has appointed France Desmarais as a partner and head of Brunswick Arts in the Gulf. Desmaris was most recently senior museums director of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), where she led the strategy for the creation of new museums in and around a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Finn Communications has hired five people: Hanna Kelly as a client account executive, Becca Morris as an account manager, Beth Simpson to its strategy team, Hannah Tallantyre to the production team as an account executive, and Hannah Nicholls as agency assistant.