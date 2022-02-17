Pay your graduates: low salaries are killing diversity in the PR industry

Diversity within the PR industry has always been a problem. It will be no surprise to many that the number of PR professionals who attended fee-paying schools is three times the national average and that 88 per cent of PR practitioners are white.

So, the need to improve the talent pipeline is clear. From partnering with charities to adopting diversity marks, businesses are taking steps toward more diverse workplaces. However, the failure to address how low salaries for entry-level positions disproportionately affect those from low-income households undermines these efforts.

Having completed several internships and extracurricular activities while studying, I decided that I wanted to pursue a career in PR. After graduating, I was offered a few entry-level agency roles in London. Unfortunately, the salaries, ranging between £21,000 and £24,000, made joining these agencies impossible.

A salary of £23,000 leaves you with £1,547 a month after tax, NI and a four per cent pension contribution. While this is arguably higher than the London Living Wage, it means you’ll be living on a tight budget. If you want to buy new clothes for work or put down a rental deposit, it simply isn’t enough.

Some agencies have offered junior staff clothing allowances, which is one way to say they’re underpaid. Employers should be ashamed to offer this “benefit”.

For someone like me, who doesn’t come from a wealthy family, living on £23,000 in central London isn’t a possibility. This is even worse for those from BAME households, given that almost half are living in poverty. I was fortunate to secure a role in the Civil Service with a significantly higher salary.

It also raises the question – what type of graduates are you looking to attract? Low salaries are not going to attract the best talent and leads to a weak employee value proposition.

I’m not here to name and shame a particular agency. This is an industry-wide problem. If you’re an employer and serious about diversity, pay your graduate recruits more.

Ben Pang is a press officer in the Civil Service