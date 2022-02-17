Meta promotes Clegg to president of global affairs

The promotion of Nick Clegg to president of global affairs will put him on a par in terms of seniority with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, according to Zuckerberg – who, with Sandberg, will now focus on creating new products and services.

“This will be an exciting period of innovation,” Zuckerberg wrote in his Facebook post announcing the changes. “At the same time the landscape around regulation for our industry is changing quickly. We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally.

“I've asked Nick Clegg to take on a new position as President, Global Affairs. For the last three years, Nick has managed some of the most complex issues our company faces. Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work.

“Given the expanded scope of this new role, he will now report directly to me as well as Sheryl. As Nick takes on this new leadership role, it will enable me to focus more of my energy on leading the company as we build new products for the future, and it will support Sheryl as she continues to focus on the success of our business.”

Zuckerberg added that the “work we do at Meta matters to a lot of people around the world. We’re at the centre of a lot of debates about technology and society. I can’t think of anyone better placed to represent us and help shape the future of internet policy than Nick. I hope you’ll join me in congratulating him on this new role.”

Sandberg also posted, saying the next few years would be a “crucial time for our company and our industry as new rules for the internet are written all over the world, and as we set out on our journey to help build the metaverse. Nick’s calm and principled leadership will continue to be an asset for Meta in the months and years to come.”

In a comment left under Zuckerberg’s post, Clegg said he was “delighted” to “take up this new role”, adding that he believed Facebook was at an “important inflection point” and faces “numerous opportunities and challenges ahead”.

He said Facebook’s ”existing, and future, products will continue to be a subject of intense societal interest and debate. I am hugely looking forward to playing a role in that debate on our behalf, and ensuring that we have the right policies to both reflect our responsibilities and to support the building of innovative new products for years to come!”

Clegg joined Facebook in 2018 as vice‑president for global affairs and communications.