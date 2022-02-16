The PR Week: 2.17.2022 - Kiwan Anderson, Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, LoveLee Wine

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Kiwan Anderson, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, owner, LoveLee Wine.

Podcast topics:

- Anderson talks about the origins of Nike Communications, the Black Acceleration Initiative — pro bono PR and marketing support for Black-owned businesses — and how the industry can better serve Black professionals’ career development beyond Black History Month; Garba talks about how the Black Acceleration Initiative propelled LoveLee Wine, how she developed her own brand and more;

- Recapping Super Bowl LVI, the best and worst advertisements, the blockbuster halftime and the actual game itself;

- The latest on the shakeups at CNN, as Allison Gollust exits following Jeff Zucker’s departure earlier this year;

- Discussing noteworthy Valentines Day ads and activations this year;

- Interesting findings from HypeAuditor’s State of Influencer Marketing report on which social media platforms are influencers’ favorites;

- On Heidi Hovland’s move to Edelman as global chair of food and beverage;

- Meeting this week’s feature Pets in PR pet, Pimm the dog.