Audio

The PR Week: 2.17.2022 - Kiwan Anderson, Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, LoveLee Wine

Anderson talks about the origins of Nike Communications and the Black Acceleration Initiative; Garba discusses launching her passion project, getting the branding right and more.

by Steve Barrett & Frank Washkuch / Added 2 hours ago

The PR Week: 2.17.2022 - Kiwan Anderson, Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, LoveLee Wine

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Kiwan Anderson, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, owner, LoveLee Wine.

Podcast topics:

- Anderson talks about the origins of Nike Communications, the Black Acceleration Initiative — pro bono PR and marketing support for Black-owned businesses — and how the industry can better serve Black professionals’ career development beyond Black History Month; Garba talks about how the Black Acceleration Initiative propelled LoveLee Wine, how she developed her own brand and more;

- Recapping Super Bowl LVI, the best and worst advertisements, the blockbuster halftime and the actual game itself;

- The latest on the shakeups at CNN, as Allison Gollust exits following Jeff Zucker’s departure earlier this year;

- Discussing noteworthy Valentines Day ads and activations this year;

- Interesting findings from HypeAuditor’s State of Influencer Marketing report on which social media platforms are influencers’ favorites;

- On Heidi Hovland’s move to Edelman as global chair of food and beverage;

- Meeting this week’s feature Pets in PR pet, Pimm the dog.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

CFA Institute replaces Ogilvy with Porter Novelli as PR AOR

How Coinbase stole Pepsi’s thunder as the most-talked about brand during the Super Bowl

How Coinbase stole Pepsi’s thunder as the most-talked about brand during the Super Bowl

Big brand thinking: 4 ways for-purpose organizations can elevate their brand

Big brand thinking: 4 ways for-purpose organizations can elevate their brand

BCW North America appoints Josh Crick as chief digital officer

BCW North America appoints Josh Crick as chief digital officer

Trendpop’s dashboard also allows brands to monitor content and campaigns across platforms like TikTok to boost measurement. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Creator platform Collab acquires Trendpop

The PR Week: 2.17.2022 - Kiwan Anderson, Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, LoveLee Wine

The PR Week: 2.17.2022 - Kiwan Anderson, Nike Communications, and Aamira Garba, LoveLee Wine

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: All tired out

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: All tired out

Photo credit: Getty Images

Metamates, Pinployees or Dropboxers: Which company has the cringiest employee nickname?

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favorite condom ads for Valentine's Day

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favorite condom ads for Valentine's Day

Clockwise from top left: Biggam, Douglas, Sorrell, Jones, McCabe, Richards, King, Smoorenburg.

Do agency groups’ strong results prove the doubters wrong?