Coffee Break with Tiffany Guarnaccia, founder and CEO, Kite Hill PR

How Indeed used edutainment to grow its TikTok audience

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

Doherty will lead corporate affairs in North America for BCW.

BCW promotes Dan Doherty to lead North America corporate affairs practice

GSK fuses old and new in consumer health arm’s new name ‘Haleon’

GenM is a campaign inspired by experience of David and Linda Salmon.

GenM launches menopause campaign aimed at men

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Shapermint polled 3,000 diverse women about how social media and edited photos impact their body image.

Shapermint wants you to Step into Self-Love in new campaign

Finn Partners is helping Best Day launch its West Coast IPA.

Best Day Brewing names Finn Partners PR and social media AOR

Vickie Segar founded Village Marketing in 2013.

WPP acquires influencer marketing agency Village Marketing