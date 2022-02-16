Hill+Knowlton names Judy Stecker US healthcare media, public affairs lead

WASHINGTON.: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has appointed Judy Stecker as SVP and U.S. healthcare media and public affairs lead.

Stecker has joined the WPP firm as Hill+Knowlton expands its healthcare practice in both New York and Washington. She will report to Mary Jane Walker, U.S. head of healthcare and work across Hill+Knowlton's U.S. healthcare portfolio.

Stecker comes to Hill+Knowlton with 15 years of experience in public policy, government and media relations experience. She held leadership roles at the American Enterprise Institute, Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area and The Heritage Foundation.

Stecker was most recently deputy chief of staff for operations and strategy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She led COVID-19 and Operation Warp Speed external outreach, including communicating vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostic development and distribution plans to relevant stakeholders.

Walker rejoined Hill+Knowlton as U.S. head of healthcare in summer 2021.