How BerlinRosen supported Sandy Hook families’ lawsuit against gunmaker Remington

NEW YORK: Nine families of Sandy Hook Elementary School victims achieved an historic settlement with Remington, the manufacturer of the gun used in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, shooting.

In addition to receiving $73 million in monetary relief, the families received the right to make public years of internal documents and depositions acquired during the discovery process of the lawsuit.

The legal affairs and crisis communications practice at BerlinRosen worked closely with the families and the legal team at Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder to create pressure points in the public eye on Remington.

The families are also hoping to pressure insurance firms that work for companies like Remington. Since Remington declared bankruptcy in 2020, the four insurance companies controlling Remington will have to fully pay out Remington's policies to the families.

During the seven-year court case, the BerlinRosen team, led by SVP of legal affairs and crisis communications Andrew Friedman, depended solely on earned and social media to focus attention on the various courts—including the U.S. Supreme Court—that considered the case and ensured the press covered the legal efforts and arguments.

"The law firm wanted public strategy support to try to counteract Remington's attempt to get this case thrown out," Friedman said, adding that the families' lawsuit focused on the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which usually keeps gun companies from being held responsible for mass shootings.

Education lay at the center of Friedman's campaign. Instead of getting PLCAA declared unconstitutional or trying to take away guns, the families were arguing the law needed to be enforced and that Remington didn't fully fall under its protections because of deceptive marketing tactics.

"In some ways, it was a national campaign because you do anything related to Sandy Hook and it gets national attention," Friedman said. But he also focused on Connecticut media to reach the local public and courts participating in the campaign.

As the case unfolded over the years, the campaign's top goal remained the same despite several motions to dismiss and two Remington bankruptcies: the families deserve their day in court.

Once a final decision by the Supreme Court allowed the case to proceed, Friedman's strategy shifted toward publicizing what was found during the process of discovery.

He likens the shift to how cases around big tobacco unfolded in the 1990s.

"In those early days, [tobacco companies] pursued cases up until the point of discovery because they didn't want to let their marketing strategies be made public," he said. "The Sandy Hook families have been determined from day one to not let that happen with this case, to make sure all of the marketing stuff [around the AR15] becomes public so that people can learn from it."

Throughout the entire process, the BerlinRosen team focused mainly on earned media stories. Coverage of the legal aspect of the case as it picked apart PLCAA was widely covered by trade publications such as the National Law Journal, Law360 and Bloomberg.

Social media has also been helpful, but Friedman said the BerlinRosen team never specifically strove for viral moments to be careful about what is made part of the public record. But they happened anyway.

The largest was backlash to Remington subpoenaing academic, attendance and discipline records of five first-grade students who were killed during the shooting.

"There have been a lot of individual stories as part of this broader case, but people could not get over that," Friedman said.

The families have been particularly open and giving of their time with the media for interviews and op-eds, according to Friedman.

"It is one thing to offer someone an interview with a lawyer, but it is another thing to offer someone an interview with Nicole Hockley, one of the moms whose son was murdered that day," he said. "[The parents] have a resolved patience that the wheels of justice turn quite slowly, but when you have already suffered the degree of loss that these parents have, they really don't have much more to lose."