Lessons from a year of campaigning for DEI in PR

Almost five years ago today, State Street launched the ‘Fearless Girl’ campaign in New York to push the dial on improving female representation in senior roles at global corporates.

My colleague Noreen Biddle Shah and I were working together at State Street at the time and got to witness first-hand the highly influential power that comms and marketing could have on inciting positive change.

Four years on and Noreen launched Reboot, a think tank and network of senior professionals working together to maintain the dialogue on race and racial inequality in the UK workplace and society. And I tagged along for the ride.

Since its launch, Reboot has heard from hundreds of ethnic minorities and white allies in senior positions and listened to their stories describing how their paths up the career ladder were often sadly muddied by racial stereotypes and microaggressions, as well as conscious and unconscious biases.

Through the power of storytelling, and bringing their experiences to the fore through a dedicated and ongoing PR campaign, the team and I have seen some real progress. Not only by providing role models, but from the countless messages of support we and our ambassadors have received. The impact is unquantifiable.

I’ve worked with a lot of comms professionals over the years, and I truly believe there is a willingness to increase understanding around diversity, equity and inclusion. But the industry is still very far away from where it needs to be.

As a group of marketing and PR professionals, the Reboot team, perhaps naively, believed that unlike in our day jobs, where we’re effectively selling a product, Reboot would face little resistance from the media when engaging with its research and spokespeople, and in terms of raising awareness of the very serious issues of race and equality that continue to plague British workplaces.

While we definitely have some incredible, supportive journalist ambassadors who have gone above and beyond to do this, there are others who have presented more of a challenge. It is perhaps less of a reflection of their willingness, and more of a reflection of where the news agenda is, what readers are interested in, and what gets the most clicks.

Hopefully, with more people in the industry out there proactively supporting and talking about these issues, we’ll see momentum continue to build and these stories will move higher up the agenda, receiving the visibility and understanding that is so critical to making positive change happen. Comms and marketing professionals are definitely one of the key gatekeepers in this journey.

The ‘Fearless Girl’ campaign was an exceptional example of how communications can be such an enabler for social good and this continues to drive Reboot, despite having little budget and time limitations. What has been achieved in one year has surpassed my expectations and it’s exciting to think where this journey will take us next.

If you’d also like to volunteer at Reboot, be sure to reach out – our door is always open.

Lydia Cambata is a Reboot volunteer and director of communications at BlueBay Asset Management