Q&A: Golin’s Cori McKeever and Joe Doyle

As spending on and attention to healthcare has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, so have the opportunities for PR agencies.

Chicago-based Golin added 33 staff members to its U.S. healthcare team over the past year, giving it more than 150 around the world.

Last month, the company launched Golin Health, a social channel on platforms such as Instagram and LinkedIn, because “we know that people are looking to us for perspectives and trends within the healthcare industry, and we have a lot of perspectives and point of views that we want to share,” said Cori McKeever, Golin’s president of global healthcare.

PRWeek talked with McKeever and Joe Doyle, EVP of digital health for Golin Health, to learn more about what helped the company succeed and its goals for the new channel.

(Their responses have been edited for clarity and space.)

Can you share the backstory for the Golin Health channel?

McKeever: In healthcare, we have been experiencing historic double-digit growth and are one of Golin’s fastest-growing practices. We continue to really double-down and invest in healthcare by diversifying our talent and bringing in a number of new folks to work with us with a dedicated healthcare focus. I think the healthcare industry’s need for effective communication has never been greater and never been in higher demand.

That environment is true for our clients, but it’s also true for ourselves at Golin Health. Because health is so specialized and unique among the other practices within Golin, we really saw an opportunity to apply the same sort of rigor and research and strategy to ourselves as a healthcare practice as we do with our clients, and that’s what made us think about developing our own specific channels.

Doyle: We know our audiences — the VPs and directors of communications — and we created our channels with those audiences in mind. What can we do to help inspire the VPs and directors of communications at brands and corporate groups in the pharma industry?

How much did the pandemic enter the conversation as you were creating the channel?

McKeever: The healthcare landscape has changed forever. There is an increased need for communications about health that move people to act. By that I mean to pay attention to a particular symptom or condition that they might be experiencing that they didn’t know of before, to click on something for more information.

I think health literacy has also increased significantly due to the pandemic, and there is an increased need for good, reliable, credible information, which is something, as healthcare communicators, we certainly provide.

As it’s become a more crowded market, do you think this new social channel will be a big way you are able to differentiate yourselves from other healthcare public relations companies?

McKeever: I think this is one piece of a strategy of how we differentiate ourselves. We are a full-service agency and provide all the health communications capabilities that most major agencies do. We cover a range of therapeutics areas. We are experts in regulatory and product communications and disease awareness.

I think where we stand out is in health equity and communicating to diverse audiences, and I mean that across the spectrum of diversity. It’s not only race and ethnicity and gender; it’s also socioeconomic background, immigration status and beyond.

I think our expertise in digital health sets us apart. We are proud to create really creative campaigns that move the needle, while also being dedicated to quality and excellence in delivery and communication.

What have you seen that has worked well in health care marketing on social media?

Doyle: For our clients, it’s going to be on a case-by-case basis and really understanding how the social media channels interact with their target audiences.

There are some generalizations: social media is known to be a channel where you can’t really make a mark strictly going in organic. You have to do organic and paid.

And does that same strategy apply internally?

Doyle: It’s a general strategy in marketing to provide relevant content for your audiences and when our clients are doing that and we are helping drive that strategy, we are going to see increased engagement.

When we are working on new and interesting ideas, like using natural language processing to help us understand what is being accepted as far as paid social ads are concerned, we can bring that idea to the masses as thought leadership.

We can take out the confidential content that we might be working on with a client and talk about it more as a process and something you might want to replicate.

Is there a strategy or campaign that you have tried on social media that hasn’t worked as well as you hoped?

Doyle: Any time we have helped our clients and there hasn’t been a clear call to action or push to drive home some sort of engagement, we have noticed those efforts won’t do as well.

We have strived to bring some basics to all our clients when it comes to social media.

Some of them have been down that journey and understand those best practices, and others want to try different things.

How much content are you planning on sharing through the new channel?

Doyle: We are going to engage and be a part of conversations weekly with community management, and biweekly, we will be posting more longform type of thought leadership content.

Quarterly, you will see some larger efforts from us: things that might be downloadable, shareable or perhaps even something that helps generate information for the pharma industry through polls and surveys.