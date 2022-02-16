BCW names UK head of public affairs

Responsibility for UK public affairs has effectively been overseen by Nick Williams, who last July was promoted to group MD for corporate and public affairs as the WPP network consultancy merged its London corporate and public affairs practices.

Richards has spent the last two years as head of communications at the property arm of the NHS, leading its reputation recovery and COVID-response communications.

Prior to that, he was a director at BCW and, previously, led several public affairs accounts at FleishmanHillard. He began his career working for the Conservative Party and in government at the outset of the Conservative-led Coalition.

In his new role, Richards reports to Williams, who said: “BCW has long been highly regarded for its powerhouse public affairs capability – both in the UK and globally – and bringing Simon aboard only strengthens our considerable expertise. Simon has significant experience, having worked in senior communications roles both in-house and in consultancy roles, and will be a huge benefit to existing and potential clients as well as BCW’s overall public affairs offer.”

Richards said: “I am delighted to return to BCW to take on this new role. It has never been a more interesting or important time to be working in the broader public affairs sphere, helping corporations to not just navigate, but thrive, at the intersection of politics, policy and reputation.

“It’s been a significant learning curve working in the NHS during the pandemic. Working in-house has given me a newfound appreciation for what our clients need, both now and in the future. I can’t wait to join the specialists we already have in the team who continue to deliver for our clients day in, day out.”