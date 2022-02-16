TBWA\London appoints chief strategy officer

Sandie Dilger (pictured) takes up the role of chief strategy officer at TBWA\London on 16 March.

Her role will involve what TBWA describes as “driving disruptive growth for clients through creativity” and integrating the agency’s “capabilities in data, comms planning and social strategy in pursuit of outstanding creativity”.

Dilger joined Ogilvy in 2017 and worked with Vodafone, Boots and Sipsmith Gin. She spent the first part of her career at Cadbury, before becoming a senior planner at VCCP, then strategy director at 101 London.

TBWA\London’s clients include Pladis, Nissan, Adidas and London Stock Exchange Group.

Dilger said she was looking forward to being “part of the TBWA collective” and to bringing its “disruptive DNA to bear on the strategy department, the wider agency and our clients”.

TBWA\London chief executive Larissa Vince said Dilger “stood out because of her love for creative work, her talent for creating simplicity from the most thorny of strategic issues, and because she’s the ideal mix of driven and kind. It’s a killer combination.”

Ogilvy UK chief executive Fiona Gordon said: “The team and I have loved working with Sandie both personally and professionally, her passion for clients and the business shines through. We can’t wait to see what she achieves next.”