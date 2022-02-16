PR needs a charter for female health

In her piece about her experience with miscarriage, Nik Govier reflected on the absence of support for women’s health and wellbeing in a PR industry that is about 70 per cent female. She used her own experience to call for industry-wide change, but writing this in 2022, minimal progress has been made. We cannot allow the current state of inertia to continue.

There are thousands of PR agencies in the UK, but little co-ordinated action on female health. As of last month, for example, just five agencies had signed the Miscarriage Association’s Pregnancy Loss Pledge.

So, when the PRCA recently announced a new charter governing how agencies deal with the pitching process, my reaction was mixed. On one hand, what a great initiative. On the other hand, where’s the equivalent for women’s health?

Our industry body can take this chance to develop its excellent existing work on the gender pay gap and create a similar ‘best practice’ charter for how women’s wellbeing is treated in the workplace.

This is sorely needed for something so multifaceted. The scope of ‘female health’ can include fertility treatment, returning to work, or even periods and menopause. These are everyday realities that agencies can no longer ignore or mutter about the inconvenience. And while some might argue it’s better to ‘show not tell’ with workplace policies, the downside is that they become unlikely to get the airtime required to spur widespread change.

This charter should be inclusive and far-reaching. It needs to take individual agencies’ work to protect the women in our industry and make it the standard.

It should cover paid leave for fertility treatment, clear pathways for women returning to senior management via flexible parental leave, recommend a no-questions-asked approach to flexible working, and lay out how companies can support staff through a miscarriage with dedicated leave. And this is just a snapshot. Most people who work in PR are women – we don’t see these commitments as a benefit, but a necessity.

In the same way that the PRCA will canvas opinion to inform its pitching charter, so too with female health. Agencies have their part to play, whether that’s sharing best practice with each other, lobbying for better standard-setting, or even just having those ‘awkward’ conversations internally which some people may instinctively shy away from. Collective action will have a far greater impact than individual agencies trying to fly the flag.

Inaction on female health does not work for anyone. Yes, agencies can start by showing intent and signing up to the Miscarriage Association’s Pregnancy Loss Pledge. But that’s just the start. The industry needs to see the policies that currently win headlines become the norm, by establishing a progressive, inclusive standard for female health.

Otherwise, while we help brands and businesses tell the stories that need to be told, we will be ignoring the one under our noses.

Lakshmi Narayan is associate director and head of brands at Woodrow