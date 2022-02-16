M&C Saatchi Group launches agency

M&C Saatchi Group said Life would work with businesses and brands that want to do more than make sustainability-focused operational improvements, and consider how they can “help people live better lives”.

The new agency will be led by Joanna Yarrow, Ikea's former global head of sustainable and healthy living, who also sits on Procter & Gamble’s Global Sustainability Advisory Board, and Tom Firth, managing director of M&C Saatchi London. He has been with M&C Saatchi for 21 years, during which time he has worked on several behaviour change and social impact campaigns.

Life clients include The Mayor of London and the De’Longhi Group.

Yarrow said the “scale and pace of change” required to avoid “ecological catastrophe” meant sustainable living had to become “mainstream now”.

She said that although many businesses were focusing on their supply chains, few were addressing the “meaningful role they can play to help their customers live more sustainably” and how to present that to consumers in ways that are “distinctive, competitive and compelling.”

Firth said the issue of sustainability needs “specialist expertise in understanding the nuances and technical issues, of course, but it also needs leaps of imagination to help find lateral solutions to the problems we’re dealing with as businesses and as a society, as well as creative ideas and stories that make sustainable living aspirational and desirable. That’s what we’re doing with Life. No one else is offering that combination right now.”

Moray MacLennan, chief executive of M&C Saatchi Group, said Life’s strategy was to deliver “meaningful change” and that there is “nothing more meaningful than creating positive impact for the societies we live in and the environment we rely on, which is why we’ve established Life, which can offer clients unparalleled support in mainstreaming sustainable living”.

M&C Saatchi Group now operates across five core divisions: Connected Creativity; Passion Marketing; Global & Social Issues; Brand, Experience & Innovation; and Performance Media. Its headquarters are in London and it operates in 23 countries.

In February the group launched a digital business innovation consultancy called Thread.