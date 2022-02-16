Instinctif hires Weber Shandwick veteran Moray Macdonald in new role

Moray Macdonald (pictured) will lead Instinctif's team of about 50 public affairs professionals across EMEA.

The consultancy has also promoted Kelly Edwards, who previously led Instinctif’s local government and stakeholder engagement team, to lead UK public policy as managing partner from 1 March. Her promotion follows the departure of James Nason after 15 years with the firm.

Macdonald joined Weber Shandwick in 2004, and spent more than eight years as managing director of its Scotland business, where he was responsible for managing 60 people and four offices. He moved to his most recent role of managing director, EMEA studios, in 2019.

Macdonald is a regular commentator on the Shereen Show on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Scotland’s Seven Days TV news review programme.

Instinctif chief executive Ed Amory said: “Our clients across different geographies have told us that they increasingly need and value our support in navigating accelerating regulatory and political change, and I believe that under Moray’s leadership our public policy offer will continue to evolve and innovate to meet these new challenges."

Macdonald said: “I am delighted to be joining Instinctif’s very strong public policy team and to start collaborating with colleagues across EMEA. Instinctif’s offering is unique and brings immense value to its clients in this time of constant change. I look forward to building on the success of the team.”

Instinctif has made several senior hires and promotions in recent months, including the appointment of Melanie Klenk – also previously of Weber Shadwick – as group head of healthcare. Tom Nutt joined from Grayling in the new position of head of UK corporate and campaigns, and former Conservative minister David Gauke arrived as senior public policy adviser.

In April last year, managing director Ed Amory moved to chief executive as the previous incumbent, Tim Linacre, became group deputy chair.

LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, replaced Vitruvian Partners as Instinctif's principle backer in 2019.