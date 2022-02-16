PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards: winners revealed

Back in 2020, PRWeek launched its PRWeek Healthcare & Comms Awards to recognise and celebrate the most successful, dynamic figures and campaigns in the UK comms sector.

After receiving a high number of entries, the shortlist for this year’s awards was compiled following two stages: the first an individual online scoring, and the second following conferring from group panels.

Judges for this year’s awards included leading comms figures from Aurora, Evergreen PR, Freuds, Mind+Matter, Stirred and Syneos Health, among other organisations.

Winners and highly commended campaigns were announced online this afternoon via a virtual awards ceremony, hosted by Alan Dedicoat – famed for announcing BBC One programmes and National Lottery draws.

Specials thanks to the judges and all that entered, with a well-deserved congratulations to the winners.

Below is the full list of categories. Click to discover the winner of each category, who has been highly commended, finalists and the judges’ comments on the winners:

