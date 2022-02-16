PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Healthcare/pharma comms newcomer of the year

According to Hanover Comms, Erin Archer is “remarkable for someone with just under two years in healthcare communications”, with a “strong work ethic” and has received two promotions in the space of a year.

The account manager is able to take control of projects with “excellent results” and can channel both “ambition and passion for clients and the team at Hanover”, according to her employer.

Archer has a record of success when it comes to implementing campaigns for clients, including in her work with an NHS body that led to 69 pieces of coverage, improving engagement with and support for frontline staff during COVID-19 and including high-profile figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Gary Lineker and Matt Lucas.

Archer’s dedication to the healthcare industry is apparent not only in her client work, but extends to her mission to provide free sanitary products for staff across four agencies, including Hanover, making her a “core” member of the company.

In her spare time, she is a Healthwatch representative for her local community and won the PharmaTimes Charity Challenge, which helped to propose a partnership with comedian Katherine Ryan.

Kelli Engel, account director, said: “Despite only working in healthcare communications for a year and a half, Erin’s career to date has been nothing short of exemplary.

“Whether it’s working to break down barriers to address inequity in access to treatments or working with the NHS to increase mental health services, she gives it her all.

“She will stop at nothing to make a difference to people’s lives, both within her team and the people, or patients, her communications work touches.

“She has quickly embedded herself into healthcare and has a deep understanding of the regulatory environment, yet pushes clients to find effective ways to deliver the best work possible while supporting the agency to grow her accounts

“She’s definitely one to watch.”

Judge’s comment

Erin’s entry is impressive, and her role in delivering change, raising awareness and supporting agency culture, is clear to see. What’s most impressive is seeing Erin use her previous experience in creative and bring that to Hanover, specifically identifying organic growth opportunities and seizing them through to delivery. Every agency would love an Erin on their team, and for that, she’s a clear winner.

Highly commended

Grant Alison, 90TEN

London-based 90TEN, a global independent healthcare comms consultancy, claimed it is “rare” to come across someone, such as Grant Alison, “so early in their career who has such determination and focus”. Alison has a “passion” for championing the needs of others, drawing on his degree in infectious disease to help fight to improve lives and reduce health inequalities through his work. In two years, the 90TEN account manager has secured three promotions and has been a driving force for change. He tirelessly drives diversity and inclusion, both in the workplace and within his client work as an LGBTQ+ advocate. As chair of 90TEN’s executive committee, Alison gave a voice to junior team members during the pandemic, bridging a gap between them and the senior team, with mental health and team morale at the forefront.

Shortlisted

