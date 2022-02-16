PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best use of social media and/or influencers in a healthcare/pharma campaign

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, care treatment plans that were deemed non-urgent were initially put on hold, or moved online while hospital beds filled up nationwide.

CQC and Healthwatch England made it a priority to understand the challenges faced on a daily basis by users of this unprecedented type of care, and make efforts to alleviate common issues.

Setting out to increase the volume of real-time feedback received from health and social care users, including carers, on their personal care experiences amid the pandemic, ‘Because We All Care’ targeted previously harder-to-reach audiences. It resulted in engagement with more than 500 important stakeholders through social media.

Launched in July 2020, the digital-first campaign identified many user issues requiring both NHS and government attention, with a year-on-year uplift of up to 62 per cent in feedback forms returned.

The campaign stressed confidentiality about how insights would be used to alter future care programmes; showcased real life case studies and their contributions to change, and raised awareness of people’s ability to feedback on care, with the hope to better care systems nationwide.

The narrative was delivered through paid-for social media activity to drive traffic to both the CQC and Healthwatch websites, which provided care users with instant click-throughs to a contact number or feedback form.

The campaign also engaged with important social channels from charities including Age UK, Carers UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Mencap and Scope in its push to engage its target audience.

Nearly 55,000 feedback forms were received in one of CQC and Healthwatch’s most successful campaign to date, with 92,567 pieces of feedback shared. There was a 62 per cent year-on-year increase in CQC form submissions and 23 per cent increase in Healthwatch form submissions.

Healthwatch offices reported a 68 per cent increase in people visiting or looking up contact details for its services, and there was a campaign reach of 10.8 million with the exclusive hashtag #BecauseWeAllCare across all social channels – as well as organic social media reach of 50.4 million for the campaign launch.

The tailored approach of this campaign demonstrates positive audience engagement when they feel their needs are being listened to and their opinions matter. A really pivotal piece of work which responded and acted on one of the greatest healthcare challenges – all with those with an ‘unheard’ voice front of mind.

