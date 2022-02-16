PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best use of public affairs in a healthcare/pharma campaign

With the significant support of 100 cross-party MPS, the ‘#CatchUpWithCancer’ campaign by Tendo secured huge media, public and political support for cancer patients amid the pandemic.

The campaign pushed for action and led the national debate on the delays cancer patients faced as a result of COVID-19 national lockdowns, restrictions and NHS shortages.

FOI requests made as part of the campaign revealed that half of NHS trusts were using out-of-date equipment when it came to cancer treatment, and so helped to reveal critical funding shortages in the NHS.

Along with the help of testimonies from real-life patients, political leaders and charity Action Radiotherapy, the campaign was able to secure a £2bn for cancer backlog recovery in years 2021-22, and a further £8bn over eight years.

The campaign also secured nearly 400,000 signatures from the public on a Change.org petition, sparking oral and written interventions in Parliament, as well as a Westminster Hall debate and regular parliamentary briefing sessions.

The high level of citizen engagement and involvement of 100 MPs is an incredible public affairs achievement. Congratulations to the team for their ability to mobilise and activate constituents on such a vital issue.

