PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best use of media relations in a healthcare/pharma campaign

Menstrual blood and healthy periods are still a largely taboo topic of conversation – with national press often opting to swerve the topic, which induces stigma for millions of girls worldwide.

With a £15,000 budget, London-based creative comms agency Cow worked with Swedish brand Intimina, which offers a range of products focused on women’s intimate health, to spark a conversion about healthy menstruation by working with renowned colour experts Pantone to create the ‘healthy blood’ colour swatch, called Period.

This earned 720 media articles, including coverage in the UK, US, across Europe, Ireland, the Philippines, Canada and India; inspired a broadway play, and became Pantone’s most highly engaged-with social campaign ever.

Intimina’s sales were boosted by £29,000 as a result of the campaign launch. The brand also partnered with internationally recognised charity ActionAid, securing the charity’s comments in the press surrounding girls living with period poverty.

The campaign also garnered support from UN Women across socials.

Judge’s comment

A smart, slick campaign for a poignant topic. Great use of partnership with Pantone and ActionAid to bring both creativity and consciousness. Fantastic coverage for a budget that worked really hard and delivered to meet its objectives and help fight stigma globally.

Highly commended

‘The RECOVERY Trial: the world’s largest study of COVID-19 treatments’ by Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford

After COVID-19 was assigned pandemic status in March 2020, there was no conclusive evidence of how to treat the disease, with conflicting small-scale reports on suggested methods of treatments. Oxford University helped to launch ‘The RECOVERY trial: the world’s largest study of COVID-19 treatments’ for Nuffield Health, producing ‘robust, reliable’ information on potentially effective treatments. The study was conducted across 177 UK hospitals, recruiting 1,000 patients in its first two weeks, and led to the breakthrough three months later of supplying the steroid dexamethasone to the critically ill – reducing deaths from COVID-19 by up to one-third. The campaign generated over 15,000 pieces of media coverage, with potentially life-saving results.

Shortlisted

‘Cholesterol Uncovered’ by Mind+Matter for Raisio Nutrition

‘The Health Foundation’s COVID-19 impact inquiry’ by Grayling for The Health Foundation