Edelman hires 10,000 Black Interns programme director for UK Advisory Board

Esther Odejimi-Uzokwe (pictured) has grown the 10,000 Black Interns programme – which offers paid work experience, training and mentorship to help more young black people pursue careers in business – from focusing on investment management and finance to working with more than 700 firms across a range of sectors.

She will join Edelman's Advisory Board, which includes Sir John Sawers, former chief of MI6; Dame Helena Morrisey, founder of the 30% Club; Lord John Brown, former BP chief executive; Tina Brown, chief executive of Tina Brown Media; Anji Hunter, former advisor to Prime Minister Tony Blair; and Dr Chris Brauer, technologist and lecturer.

In 2015, Odejimi-Uzokwe founded Opened Palm, with the focus of increasing the pipeline of black, comprehensive school-educated students into Oxford, Cambridge and Russell Group universities.

After graduating from Oxford University, Odejimi-Uzokwe joined Goldman Sachs as an equity derivatives investment banker. She also sits on the board of theatre group Intermission Youth.

Ruth Warder, chief executive of Edelman UK said: “We partnered closely with Esther last summer when Edelman took part in the 10,000 Black Interns programme and we were blown away by her passion, drive and commitment to diversifying the talent in the business community. Through joining our UK Advisory Board, we will benefit from Esther’s sharp insight and experience to help us ensure we attract the best and most diverse talent, and that Edelman is a place where they can thrive.”

Odejmi-Uzokwe said: “I have been consistently impressed with the acumen and pioneering thinking that has been displayed by the Edelman team and its leadership. I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Edelman UK Advisory Board. I look forward to taking what was already a fantastic working relationship to even deeper depths and higher heights, while drawing upon key learnings from my career, insights and personal experiences to add value to the strategic direction and culture of this industry-leading organisation.”