PRWeek UK Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards winners: Best use of content in a healthcare/pharma campaign

After antiviral textile innovator Wise Protec produced a new type of fabric mask that destroyed 99.5 per cent of the coronavirus on contact, agency Ready10 was briefed to effectively communicate the brand’s achievements to the public.

At the time when the UK was apparently one of the slowest markets in Europe to drive the use of face coverings, Ready10 launched its digital-storytelling ‘Wear a Bloody Mask’ campaign – co-written and narrated by boiterous veteran actor Brian Blessed.

The digital campaign drove a 90 per cent increase in searches for Wise Protec and secured Primark as a stockist for the antiviral mask brand, ultimately boosting sales.

The campaign effectively communicated the importance of wearing a mask appropriately, while engaging with emotion on how the legal requirement was key to helping protect the lives of loved ones.

Judge’s comment

This was a clever creative campaign that used the iconic Brian Blessed to literally cut through the noise and land an important message around face mask-wearing. At a time when it may have seemed like media interest around face masks had passed its peak, the fun creative idea and perfect casting captured the interest of the media. The fact that this led to clear business outcomes cements it as a great piece of work that delivered measurable results.

Highly commended

‘#DontMissYourVaccine’ by Lynn PR for Our Healthier South East London ICS/NHS South East London CCG

In efforts to boost the level of vaccinations among 18- to 39-year-olds in south-east London, which was well below national targets, Lynn PR was commissioned by Our Healthier South East London ICS/NHS South East London CCG to launch its ‘#DontMissYourVaccine’ campaign. The cross-channel campaign included a range of emotive scenes, featuring young people, about the benefits of being jabbed. Within two weeks of launch, there was an improvement of up to 67.5 per cent in vaccination take-up among the target audience.

Shortlisted

