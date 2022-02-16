Movers & Shakers: Weber Shandwick, Archetype, Sandpiper, and more

Weber Shandwick appointed Corbin Hsieh (pictured above) as managing director in China. He has been China general manager since 2021 after serving as chief growth officer and executive vice president for nearly two years. He will continue to report to Tyler Kim, APAC CEO. Hsieh began his career in Weber Shandwick’s Taiwan office in 2004 before relocating to Beijing. He left the agency for roles at several other companies before returning to Weber Shandwick in an integrated marketing role in Shanghai. His expertise spans beauty, fashion, luxury, lifestyle and sports marketing.

Archetype Hong Kong promoted Maggie Leung to consultant. She joined Archetype in December 2020 and worked at Newell Public Relations before that. She will be driving content creation and media strategies for Amazon Web Services and other multi-market clients in the technology sector. She will also support content strategy and provide market and media intelligence to a regional tech client.

Sandpiper has brought in Winston Choo as a director in Singapore. Choo brings years of experience in communications and investor relations in the financial sector, as well as experience leading stakeholder outreach for public listings and M&As in APAC. Prior to this, he was executive director at Citigate Dewe Rogerson where he led corporate communications and investor relations briefs for international and local clients based in the firm’s Singapore office. In his new role, he will aim to expand the firm’s financial practice, with a particular focus on clients in financial services, alternative investments, and asset and wealth management.

Independent marketing and communications firm Finn Partners opened an office in Beijing and made two executive promotions in Singapore. The agency hired Jason Cao as senior partner and market leader in Beijing. He has over two decades of experience in corporate communications, crisis management, digital marketing and training with international PR firms and has worked with clients in high-tech, B2B, healthcare and pharma, FMCG and hospitality. In Singapore, the agency promoted Safina Samian to partner and head of integrated marketing communications, from her previous role as vice president, and promoted Vincent Leong from vice president to partner.

Mutant announced new roles for four of its leaders as it eyes regional expansion. The agency promoted Matthew de Bakker to country manager for Singapore, named Lina Marican regional managing director, and appointed Byravee Iyer and Rebecca Lewis to newly created roles as head of content and brand strategy director, respectively. De Bakker has led Mutant’s PR business in Singapore since 2017, helping to add a string clients including Singapore Sports Hub, Experian APAC, Disney and Ula. Marican was previously managing director, and has presided over the agency tripling its revenue and expanding its headcount to over 30 across its Singapore and Malaysia offices.