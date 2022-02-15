M Booth hires Christian Chamberlin for new SVP of social impact-climate role

NEW YORK: M Booth has hired Christian Chamberlin as SVP of social impact-climate.

Chamberlin started in the newly created role on February 1, reporting to M Booth EVP and MD Jon Paul Buchmeyer. Chamberlin will work with senior management to integrate progressive climate policies into the agency’s operations while ensuring clients are well-equipped to launch, expand and execute their own climate and ESG commitments.

Chamberlin will work closely with issues and crisis and diversity, equity and inclusion leadership at M Booth to infuse climate accountability into strategies and services.

Chamberlin will help to lead the agency’s M/Pact specialty offering, with a focus on guiding, building and integrating climate work across the agency network, including M Booth and M Booth Health.

Buchmeyer said that the M/Pact offering launched last year as a joint offering between the two firms to bring together social impact experts. It is led by Buchmeyer and Leila Darabi, EVP at M Booth Health. M/Pact’s work focuses on DEI multicultural marketing, climate and nonprofit work.

“My role is continuing the work of connecting all of our best leaders and talent with subject matter expertise on the wide spectrum of environmental issues and climate related impacts and working hard to elevate that expertise so we can help our clients achieve their own client ambitions,” Chamberlin said. “This is a time for big, bold innovative thinking on how we can move the needle on this complex topic.”

He added that the PR industry has had a lot of discussion about “what” and “why” about climate, but he wants to get to the “how.”

“How do we get to the how and see dramatic solutions and raise that profile?” Chamberlin said. “The organizations that have the courage and compassion to lead from the front will be the ones we are talking about five to 10 years from now.”

M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein noted that climate is a space that has a huge opportunity for real and meaningful transformation.

“It is our responsibility to help our clients get there, especially if they want to get there,” she said.

Prior to joining M Booth, Chamberlin was president of Effect Partners, where he assisted in the creation, incubation and growth of startups and nonprofits focused on addressing specific environmental challenges.

Before that, Chamberlin spent nine years at Citizen Relations, most recently as MD of Asia-Pacific. At Citizen Relations, he supported clients such as Aflac, Sungevity and Procter & Gamble, for whom he helped to guide various sustainability campaigns. Earlier in his career, he was VP of issues and crisis at Ketchum, where he started the firm’s first global sustainability network and worked with clients such as Chase, FedEx and Produce Marketing Association.

In January, M Booth Health named Stacey Bernstein as CEO, replacing Tim Bird, who became chairman. In 2019, M Booth parent Next 15 bought the U.S. division of Health Unlimited, the healthcare comms agency that is part of Unlimited Group. The Health Unlimited business in the U.S., which includes specialist consultancy Corkery Group, was rebranded as M Booth Health and operates as a separate agency. Bird, who was CEO of Health Unlimited, continued to lead the agency alongside his U.S.-based management team.