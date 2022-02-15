News

Inside the launch of new cybersecurity giant Trellix

The rebranded company combined the McAfee Enterprise and FireEye businesses.

by Diana Bradley / Added 25 minutes ago

Inside the launch of new cybersecurity giant Trellix

SAN JOSE, CA: Sara Aiello has been busy since joining Trellix as VP of global communications in mid-October.

The company had just formed through the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, but parent company Symphony Technology Group would not launch the Trellix branding until January 19, 2022, leaving her with a three-month sprint to debut the brand.

“It has been 90 days of preparing for launch and executing it,” said Aiello (pictured), who reports to CEO Bryan Palma and leads the company’s PR, social, internal comms and analyst relations teams.

When coming up with the name for the new company, Aiello said her team stepped back and looked at where the security market is going and the company’s goals in relation to that.

“We wanted something new and fresh, and we wanted to develop a new brand,” said Aiello. So they came up with the name “Trellix,” based on the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees.

“We felt that was a good analogy of what we do for our customers’ security,” Aiello said. “We wanted to be the support structure for them so they can grow as well.”

Trellix is a business that delivers extended detection and response to organizations with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye’s combined businesses generated $2 billion in revenue in 2021, and saw revenue percentage growth in the “mid-teens” during Q4, Palma said. The company’s new focus on the XDR market is “resonating with customers, and we expect to grow again in 2022,” he added.

Trellix’s communications goal is to deliver on its brand promise to build resilient and confident organizations through “living security,” or security technology that learns and adapts to protect operations from the most advanced threat actors, the company said in a statement. 

Trellix has used communications tactics to align its business goals and to drive growth. Externally, Aiello’s team has been working toward this goal via brand awareness and engagement. 

Internally, she has worked to make employees “feel like they have a new jersey on their backs, especially coming from two different companies,” or, in other words, to make sure both teams feel like they are being communicated to as one under Trellix.   

For the launch, Trellix gave employees the tools needed to actively communicate about the company on Twitter and LinkedIn, while Hotwire, its AOR, conducted outreach to traditional media. Trellix is running a paid campaign, as well as interactive ads on Hulu. The combined company also has a new website, highlighting the brand and its new leadership, with an anthem video.

Within one week of Trellix’s launch, the website received 143,000 visits from 125,000 unique visitors. The earned media strategy behind the company’s launch secured more than 260 articles globally, including a VentureBeat story. Fox Business also interviewed Palma

And the launch video Trellix created received 57,000 views on LinkedIn and 5,000 views on Twitter.

Aiello said that the launch raised awareness to the point that McAfee, which operates as a consumer-facing security software firm, issued a statement to explain that it is still in the consumer business.

“In the comms world, your best result is when you create so much momentum that it prompts people to ask questions,” said Aiello. “McAfee customers started asking, ‘Is this you? Are you still in business?’”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Inside the launch of new cybersecurity giant Trellix

Inside the launch of new cybersecurity giant Trellix

Chamberlin previously worked at Effect Partners.

M Booth hires Christian Chamberlin for new SVP of social impact-climate role

Dobrzelecki most recently worked at Affect.

Goodfuse names Jen Dobrzelecki as president

How comms can build on faith

How comms can build on faith

TikTok vs. Instagram: Which is more important to influencers? The answer might surprise you

TikTok vs. Instagram: Which is more important to influencers? The answer might surprise you

Mozilla and Meta have collaborated on a conversion measurement solution.

Mozilla and Meta collaborate on privacy-preserving attribution solution

DC-based APCO Worldwide gets healthcare experience from Mathew Shearman.

APCO names Mathew Shearman as North America healthcare lead

Cue teamed up with Super Bowl winner Aaron Donald.

Fresh off Super Bowl ad, Cue Health adds Rams star Aaron Donald to its influencer list

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Pimm the dog ‘worked’ in Bark’s office pre-pandemic. How she’s adjusted to WFH

Pimm the dog ‘worked’ in Bark’s office pre-pandemic. How she’s adjusted to WFH