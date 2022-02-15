Inside the launch of new cybersecurity giant Trellix

SAN JOSE, CA: Sara Aiello has been busy since joining Trellix as VP of global communications in mid-October.

The company had just formed through the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, but parent company Symphony Technology Group would not launch the Trellix branding until January 19, 2022, leaving her with a three-month sprint to debut the brand.

“It has been 90 days of preparing for launch and executing it,” said Aiello (pictured), who reports to CEO Bryan Palma and leads the company’s PR, social, internal comms and analyst relations teams.

When coming up with the name for the new company, Aiello said her team stepped back and looked at where the security market is going and the company’s goals in relation to that.

“We wanted something new and fresh, and we wanted to develop a new brand,” said Aiello. So they came up with the name “Trellix,” based on the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees.

“We felt that was a good analogy of what we do for our customers’ security,” Aiello said. “We wanted to be the support structure for them so they can grow as well.”

Trellix is a business that delivers extended detection and response to organizations with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through machine learning and automation. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye’s combined businesses generated $2 billion in revenue in 2021, and saw revenue percentage growth in the “mid-teens” during Q4, Palma said. The company’s new focus on the XDR market is “resonating with customers, and we expect to grow again in 2022,” he added.

Trellix’s communications goal is to deliver on its brand promise to build resilient and confident organizations through “living security,” or security technology that learns and adapts to protect operations from the most advanced threat actors, the company said in a statement.

Trellix has used communications tactics to align its business goals and to drive growth. Externally, Aiello’s team has been working toward this goal via brand awareness and engagement.

Internally, she has worked to make employees “feel like they have a new jersey on their backs, especially coming from two different companies,” or, in other words, to make sure both teams feel like they are being communicated to as one under Trellix.

For the launch, Trellix gave employees the tools needed to actively communicate about the company on Twitter and LinkedIn, while Hotwire, its AOR, conducted outreach to traditional media. Trellix is running a paid campaign, as well as interactive ads on Hulu. The combined company also has a new website, highlighting the brand and its new leadership, with an anthem video.

Within one week of Trellix’s launch, the website received 143,000 visits from 125,000 unique visitors. The earned media strategy behind the company’s launch secured more than 260 articles globally, including a VentureBeat story. Fox Business also interviewed Palma.

And the launch video Trellix created received 57,000 views on LinkedIn and 5,000 views on Twitter.

Aiello said that the launch raised awareness to the point that McAfee, which operates as a consumer-facing security software firm, issued a statement to explain that it is still in the consumer business.

“In the comms world, your best result is when you create so much momentum that it prompts people to ask questions,” said Aiello. “McAfee customers started asking, ‘Is this you? Are you still in business?’”